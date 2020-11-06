Fantasy Football Buy Low: Week 9 - As Each Day Passes, Austin Ekeler's Price Tag Rises

It's time for our Week 9 look at the fantasy football market as we're now past the halfway point in the season. November is the most important month in your fantasy football championship run. This is the perfect time to make those trades .

Buy Low

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers RB

Ekeler is getting ready to return to action after suffering an injury in the early part of the season, and he should be back in the next couple of weeks. While Ekeler was out, neither Justin Jackson or Joshua Kelly have done enough to "Wally Pipp" Ekeler out of a job once he returns. He's clearly the top fantasy option in this backfield, and one of the most versatile backs in the NFL.

Back in the summer he was going off the board in the second round of fantasy drafts. Now with Justin Hebert as the starting quarterback, Ekeler could be even more dynamic. The Ekeler manager in your league may already be in good shape at running back and may let him go at a value price. Ekeler could be a league winner once he is healthy.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens TE

Andrews played a big role in the success of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense last season. He came into the 2020 season as a top-five fantasy tight end, and while this season has not been a total waste for Andrews, if he doesn't get in the end zone his fantasy numbers tend to disappoint. The truth of the matters is that that same thing can be said for most tight ends. Andrews is coming off back-to-back poor weeks and he has a great schedule going down the stretch and into the fantasy playoffs, now would be a good time to kick the tires on a trade.

Randall Cobb, Houston Texans WR

Randall Cobb is currently wide receiver No. 39 in PPR leagues and has flown under the fantasy radar pretty much all season long. A closer look at Cobb's numbers show that he has been pretty consistent throughout the season. Cobb has scored double-digit fantasy points in five of the Texans seven games so far this season, they have not been outstanding numbers but they have been consistent. Cobb has only scored twice on the season, so if he can get those numbers up during the second half he could be a real good addition when it's all said and done.

Hold Tight

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team RB

Washington was on a bye in Week 8, but in Week 7 they destroyed the hapless Dallas Cowboys. Gibson carried the ball 20 times for 128 yards and a touchdown, but after his only big outing of the season you may be looking at selling Gibson. I would advise to hold on to the former Memphis Tiger. Gibson has the Giants this week, then the Lions and Bengals before another matchup with the Cowboys' historically bad defense. Every point counts in fantasy football so keep rolling with Gibson until after that next Cowboy game.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills RB

I understand the fantasy community wants to write off Singletary and pivot to Bills rookie running back Zack Moss, but I wouldn't be so fast to do that. Moss has carried the ball well the past couple of weeks but Singletary has still been very productive. Both backs are averaging over four yards a carry on the season, but I like Singletary better as a pass catcher and I'm concerned with Moss's durability.

Sell High

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers QB

I'm not suggesting that you trade Justin Herbert, but if you have one of the current top-5 fantasy quarterbacks along with Herbert, now would be a good time to sell high on the Chargers rookie signal-caller. If you have Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady, or Kyle Murray on a roster that has Herbert sell him if that is not your situation I would hold on to Herbert.



