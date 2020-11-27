Week 12 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

Every week, SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano runs through his favorite DraftKings values in the NFL to help offset the expensive studs. Additionally, SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler discusses several low ownership plays with high upside to help leverage the field; along with his favorite low-ownership DFS "game stack" for the week.

If you play DFS, or want to start playing with more confidence, become a SI Fantasy PRO member to get access to our NFL DFS Optimizer featuring rankings and projections from High Stakes champion Shawn Childs. Plus, your membership covers EVERY SPORT for less than $20 month as well as all of our premium betting content from insiders such as Frankie Taddeo and Casey Olson.

Check it out and subscribe TODAY.

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Top DFS Values on DraftKings

QB: Derek Carr - Las Vegas ($5,700) at Atlanta

Carr is once again another great option in DFS. The matchup against Atlanta is terrific for a very reasonable price, and he's coming of a 3-TD game vs the Chiefs last week.

He should continue to look the part in Week 12 as well. The Falcons have been brutal vs quarterbacks all season long. In fact, no team has given up more fantasy points to the quarterback position than the Atlanta Falcons.

RB: Wayne Gallman - New York (Giants) ($5,000) at Cincinnati

The new starting RB for the Giants has recently been out of sight, out of mind. Over the last four weeks, Gallman had four straight games with a touchdown and then the Giants went on a bye.

Devonta Freeman is on injured reserve, and the matchup for Gallman at Cincinnati is outstanding. They’ve allowed 14+ fantasy points to running backs eight times already this season. Gallman has also seen a 30% touch share without Devonta Freeman in the mix.

WR: Curtis Samuel - Carolina ($5,100) at Minnesota

Over the last three weeks, Curtis Samuel has been the WR10 in fantasy. He’s been phenomenal over those weeks with 18+ fantasy points in all but one game.

The Vikings have given up 17 touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to WRs. At $5,100, it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is, he’s a terrific value.

Additional DraftKings DFS Values - Week 12

QB: Taysom Hill - $6,200 (NO @ DEN) | Daniel Jones - $5,500 (NYG @ CIN)

RB: Gus Edwards - $5,200 (BAL @ PIT) | James White - $4,500 (ARI @ NE)

WR: Michael Pittman Jr. - $5,000 (TEN @ IND) | Nelson Agholor - $4,900 (LV @ ATL)

TE: Evan Engram- $4,500 (NYG @ CIN) | Austin Hooper - $3,800 (CLE @ JAX)



D/ST: New York (Giants) - $3,200 vs CIN | Indianapolis - $3,000 vs TEN

***

Ben Heisler's Week 12 Low Ownership Plays on DraftKings

QB: Daniel Jones - New York (Giants) ($5,500) at Cincinnati

It's taken a while, but Jones is actually starting to turn into a fantasy relevant QB again.

He's had over 18 DraftKings points in three of his last four games, and over 22 points in two of his last four.

He's also utilizing his legs more in the Giants offense and extending plays; rushing 22 times for 180 yards and a TD in the last four games. He should have more yards and another touchdown to be honest, if not for the turf monster taking him down mid-run.

The Bengals have given up less than 20 points only once this season, giving Jones and the Giants offense a nice road spot to capitalize.

RB: Nyheim Hines - Indianapolis ($4,600) vs Tennessee

Hines let down fantasy owners after thinking he would become the main running back last week in the Colts' matchup vs the Packers. Instead of getting the bulk of the work, Hines carried the ball just six times for two yards, and caught three passes on four targets for 31 yards. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor, who the fantasy community had left for dead (insert The Undertaker GIF below), had 22 carries, four receptions, and 114 yards from scrimmage.

Hines is the better matchup vs the Titans front seven, and played one of his best games of the season in their previous matchup: 115 yards from scrimmage, multiple touchdowns and tied a season high in snaps. Zig back to Hines at a heavy discount as the rest of the DFS world zags back to Taylor.

WR: Robby Anderson - Carolina ($6,100) at Minnesota

With the switch to P.J. Walker at quarterback for the injured Teddy Bridgewater, Anderson has become less of a fantasy must-play each week after a brilliant first half of the season.

While I agree with Fabs that Curtis Samuel remains a terrific bargain in this offense, Robby Anderson at $6,100 remains far too cheap.

He's still seen 15 targets over the past two weeks and faces a Vikings defense that has given up the third most DraftKings points to wide receivers all season. For whatever turnaround the Vikings thought they had on the defensive side of the ball, it turned out to be moot after letting Andy Dalton throw for three touchdowns against them. His ownership levels are sub 6% over the last three weeks in large part to the emergence of Carolina's other wide receivers.

Anderson should cook in this matchup with Chris Jones on the Vikings' side, and get back to what made him so effective in the early portion of the season.

TE: Hayden Hurst - Atlanta ($3,900) vs Las Vegas

Matt Ryan was abysmal last week against the Saints on the road, and his tight end was even worse with no catches on two targets.

So why the decision to go back to the pit of misery? Ownership will be virtually non-existent. Additionally, this is an absolute let-down spot on the road in an early start for the Raiders after nearly knocking off the defending Super Bowl Champs in their home stadium last Sunday night.

The Raiders pass defense Hurst presents a terrific pivot opportunity to have exposure to the Falcons side, especially with Julio Jones potentially being a game time decision. Prior to the Saints game, Hurst had seen just under eight targets a game over his last three outings, and never got into the end zone. That should change this week.

SI Fantasy PRO members not only get comprehensive DFS content, but also ALL of our betting information for NFL, CFB, MLB, NHL, NBA and UFC. NFL picks and prop bet information from SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo have now gone 12-3 ATS on Thursday night, as well as 50-38 overall against the spread.

Benny's Sneaky Game Stack for Week 12

Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings

QB: Teddy Bridgewater ($6,200) | RB: Robby Anderson ($6,100) | WR: Curtis Samuel ($5,100)

RUN IT BACK OPTION: WR: Justin Jefferson ($6,300)

There are several intriguing stackable games this weekend on the main slate highlighted by Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Chargers vs. Bills, and Raiders vs. Falcons. Instead, I'll likely focus on Panthers vs. Vikings in the dome with several juicy matchups likely to be overlooked.

First, we have a REVENGE GAME for Teddy Bridgewater back in Minnesota, facing a Vikings defense who will have all sorts of issues containing Anderson, Samuel and D.J. Moore. The Vikings rank third in most-points allowed to fantasy WRs, and have given up the second most touchdowns to WRs as well.

As for which receivers to choose, Anderson comes in $100 cheaper than Moore with more consistent targets, and Samuel presents the most value for his recent production. I also imagine many DraftKings players will chase the points from Moore from Week 11.

On the other side, this is as dreamy of a matchup for Jefferson as it gets. With Adam Thielen currently on the COVID-19 list, Jefferson should be in line for many of the vacated targets up for grabs. Thielen has also caught four touchdowns on just 18 targets over the past two weeks.

Additional Low Ownership / High Upside Targets

QB: Tom Brady ($6,600) KC @ TB

QB: Baker Mayfield ($5,300) CLE @ JAX

RB: Ronald Jones ($6,200) KC @ TB

RB: Kareem Hunt ($5,600) CLE @ JAX

WR: Jerry Jeudy ($5,100) NO @ DEN

WR: Tyler Boyd ($5,000) NYG @ CIN

TE: Mike Gesicki ($4,300) MIA @ NYJ

TE: Noah Fant ($4,200) NO @ DEN

MORE FROM SI FANTASY

- Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 12

- Week 12 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools HUB