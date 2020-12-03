NFL Week 13 Injury Report – Could Josh Jacobs Miss a Dream Matchup vs. the Jets?

Before you finalize your Week 13 fantasy football rosters, be sure to follow up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones – New York Giants

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Injured in the third quarter against the Bengals last week, Jones did not practice on Wednesday. He is listed as questionable for the Giants game in Seattle on Sunday. Colt McCoy replaced Jones and completed 6-of-10 passes for 31 yards. He added seven yards on five rushing attempts. The Seahawks are allowing a league leading 328.8 passing yards per game but McCoy doesn’t offer much fantasy value outside of QB superflex formats.

Phillip Rivers – Indianapolis Colts

INJURY: TOE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

As was the case last week, Rivers enters Week 13 with a questionable tag due to a lingering toe injury suffered in Week 11. He played the entire game during the Colts’ 45-26 Week 12 loss to the Titans. Rivers missed practice on Wednesday but that is likely due to maintenance rather than the injury. He has started 235 consecutive regular season games, the longest active streak in the league, and has a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans suspect pass defense.

Nick Foles – Chicago Bears

INJURY: HIP

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After sitting out last week, Foles was limited during practice on Wednesday. Chicago head coach Matt Nagy has named Mitchell Trubisky as the starter this week but Foles may be available as the backup. Trubisky has completed 88-of-127 pass attempts, for 1,108 yards and 12 touchdowns, over his last four starts against Detroit. He has a reasonable price ($5,400) in DFS contests at DraftKings and a favorable matchup against the Lions’ injury-ravaged secondary.

Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

INJURY: THUMB

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Inactive last week, during the Dolphins’ 20-3 win over the New York Jets, Tagovailoa was limited during practice on Wednesday. He was “very close” to starting last week and coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa would start on Sunday if he isn’t hampered by the injury on his throwing hand. Ryan Fitzpatrick would get the start if Tagovailoa sits out and has a favorable matchup against the Bengals who have allowed 22 passing touchdowns this season.

Running Backs

Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Hurt during the Raiders 43-6 blowout loss in Atlanta last week, Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday. While the injury looked serious when it happened - tests on Monday revealed a minor ankle sprain. Jacobs had four touchdowns over three games prior to posting 34 total yards and no scores against the Falcons. If Jacobs can’t play, Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard would share the load in great matchup against the New York Jets.

Dalvin Cook – Minnesota Vikings

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Limited in practice on Wednesday, Cook said he will be “ready to roll” when the Vikings host Jacksonville on Sunday. Cook twisted his ankle in the second half against Carolina last week but he played through the injury. He is an obvious top-end RB1 in Week 13 against Jacksonville who rank 29th in rushing defense and have allowed 136.2 yards per game this season. Nick Chubb racked up 144 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Jaguars last week.

Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Disappointing fantasy owners, with just 16.70 points over the last two weeks, Kamara was limited during practice on Wednesday. He has played a secondary role, to Latavius Murray who has posted 36.10 points during two games, since Taysom Hill took over for injured starter Drew Brees. While he shouldn’t be benched, when the Saints visit Atlanta on Sunday, Kamara was held to 45 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Falcons two weeks ago.

Chris Carson – Seattle Seahawks

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Seattle had a walk-through practice on Wednesday and Carson was reported as limited. That isn’t surprising after he was eased back into action during the Seahawks’ 23-17 win over Philadelphia on Monday night. After missing four games, Carson had eight carries for 41 yards and one touchdown against the Eagles. He also caught two passes for 18 yards. Seattle hosts New York this week and the Giants defense is allowing 95.4 rushing yards per game.

D’Andre Swift – Detroit Lions

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Although he still hasn’t cleared concussion protocol, Swift put in a limited practice on Wednesday. Taking over for Matt Patricia, who was fired last week, Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said he doesn’t know if Swift will play on Sunday against Chicago. Swift is one of seven players who have scored a rushing touchdown against the Bears this season. Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson will share the load if Swift misses a second straight game.

Kareem Hunt – Cleveland Browns

INJURY: THIGH

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After posting a season low 6.20 fantasy points last week - Hunt was limited in practice on Wednesday. He has recorded 31.50 points over the last three weeks while taking a backseat to Nick Chubb who posted 56.60 points during those games. Cleveland is on the road in Tennessee on Sunday. Better against the run, than they are against the pass, the Titans are allowing 115.5 rushing yards per game. Hunt projects as a risky Week 13 starter in all fantasy formats.

Todd Gurley – Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Questionable to return, after sitting out last week, Gurley was limited during practice on Wednesday. Ito Smith led the Atlanta backfield with 75 total yards and one TD against Las Vegas while Brian Hill posted 55 total yards and didn’t score. If he does suit up, Gurley is a risky play against the New Orleans defense that’s allowing 76.6 rushing yards per game. He was limited to 26 yards, on eight carries, during the Falcons 24-9 loss to the Saints back in Week 11.

David Johnson – Houston Texans

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Houston has designated Johnson to return from injured reserve but he remains questionable to start against Indianapolis on Sunday. Johnson as not played since Week 9 and he has 569 total yards with three touchdowns over eight starts. Duke Johnson has started the last four games and he has posted 242 total yards and two scores. With Derrick Henry as the lone exception – running backs have struggled against the Colts run defense that's allowing 101.9 yards per game.

Salvon Ahmed – Miami Dolphins

INJURY: SHOULDER

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Earning fantasy relevance, after posting 16 points in Week 10, Ahmed was inactive last week. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for the Dolphins home game against Cincinnati. The backfield is murky in Miami as Myles Gaskin (knee) is questionable to return from IR and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) missed practice on Wednesday. Matt Breida and Patrick Laird are healthy but they have limited fantasy value.

Phillip Lindsay – Denver Broncos

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Sitting out practice on Wednesday, Lindsay is questionable for the Broncos’ Week 13 Sunday Night Football prime time game in Kansas City. If Lindsay is ruled out, starter Melvin Gordon would receive additional touches and Royce Freeman would step in as his backup. Gordon posted 80 total yards and one touchdown against Kansas City back in Week 7. It’s wise to avoid Lindsay and Gordon should be viewed as a mid-range RB2 against the Chiefs.

Wide Receivers

Julio Jones – Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Frustrating for fantasy players, Jones is trending towards being a game-time decision after he was limited in practice on Wednesday. It’s the same designation he had last week before ultimately sitting out against the Las Vegas Raiders. Atlanta visits New Orleans on Sunday and Jones had two catches for 39 yards against the Saints two weeks ago. Calvin Ridley (foot/ankle) was also limited in practice on Wednesday but is expected to start.

Kenny Golladay – Detroit Lions

INJURY: HIP

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Despite having extra time to rehab, after Detroit played on Thursday last week, Golladay missed practice again on Wednesday. In addition to missing the first two weeks of the season - Golladay has sat out the last four games. After missing the last two games, Danny Amendola was limited in practice on Wednesday and is questionable to play against Chicago on Sunday. The Bears allowed four TD passes last week but held Aaron Rodgers to 211 passing yards.

Nelson Agholor – Las Vegas Raiders

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Steadily becoming one of David Carr’s favorite receivers, Agholor sat out practice on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday practice time will signal whether it’s a serious injury or if he was held out as a precaution. Las Vegas has a favorable matchup against the New York Jets pass defense that has given up 21 touchdowns and 284 yards per game. Rookie WR Henry Ruggs, with a $4,500 DFS price at DraftKings, is worth considering if Agholor can’t play.

Will Fuller V – Houston Texans

STATUS: SUSPENDED

After hauling in a season high 171 yards and two touchdowns, against Detroit last week, Fuller has been suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. His fifth season ends with 53 receptions, 879 yards and eight touchdowns, which are all career high numbers. Fuller isn’t eligible to return until Week 2 next season. Brandin Cooks, Keke Coutee and rookie Isaiah Coulter now top the wide receiver depth chart for Houston.

Tight Ends

Jonnu Smith – Tennessee Titans

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

This is a new injury and Smith sat out practice on Wednesday. Following a strong start, with 221 receiving yards and five touchdowns during the first four weeks, Smith has just 117 yards and two scores over his last seven games. With Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser also in the mix - Smith will be hit or miss in the run-heavy Tennessee offense. He is risky Week 13 play but Cleveland has given up four touchdowns to tight ends over the last three games.

Zach Ertz – Philadelphia Eagles

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Philadelphia has officially activated Ertz from their injured reserve list and he was limited in practice on Wednesday. Ertz has been out since Week 6 and he recorded just 24 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown during the first six weeks. The Eagles offense is a mess and will Ertz will battle Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers for TE targets if he suits up against Green Bay. The Packers have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends this season.

Irv Smith – Minnesota Vikings

INJURY: BACK

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Previously dealing with a groin injury, that kept him out last week, Smith is missed practice on Wednesday with a reported back injury. Veteran TE Kyle Rudolph caught 7-of-8 targets for 68 yards against Carolina last week. With Adam Thielen being removed from the COVID-19 reserve list, and rookie Justin Jefferson playing lights out, Smith can left on the bench even if he is able to suit up Sunday against Jacksonville at home on Sunday.

