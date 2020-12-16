Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Rams D/ST vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): The Jets are the NFL’s best defensive matchup from a fantasy perspective, and this week the Rams get the privilege of smashing them to pieces. New York has averaged the fewest points and yards per game, and they’re tied for the eighth-most quarterback pressures and eighth alone in sacks allowed. There isn’t a better fantasy D/ST option this week.

Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Steelers D/ST at Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Steelers defense has been struggling in recent weeks, scoring a combined nine fantasy points in losses to the Football Team and Bills. Still, Pittsburgh remains a must-start when it faces Brandon Allen and the Bengals. Over the last three games without Joe Burrow, their offense has averaged 10.3 points and 220 total yards per game.

Bills D/ST at Broncos (Sat. 4;30 p.m. ET, NFLN): The Bills D/ST finished with an impressive 12 fantasy points against the Steelers last week, and a game against the Broncos is a nice matchup. Denver has committed the most takeaways (29) in the league, so it’s no surprise it’s also allowed the third-most points to fantasy defenses. Buffalo is an attractive streamer.

More Starts

Ravens D/ST vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dolphins D/ST vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

49ers D/ST at Cowboys (DraftKings: $2,900)

Vikings D/ST vs. Bears (DraftKings: $2,400)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Saints D/ST vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Saints D/ST put up a combined 60 fantasy points in Weeks 9-12, but it’s mustered just eight points in its last two games. That trend is likely to continue this week, as New Orleans will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Defenses have compiled just 19 sacks and the third-fewest fantasy points against Kansas City, so it is the Saints this week.

Sit ‘Em

Panthers D/ST at Packers (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFLN): Carolina’s defense fell flat in a positive matchup against the Broncos last week, and an upcoming game in Green Bay makes this unit hard fade. Defenses have produced just 14 sacks and nine takeaways against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and just two teams have been less generous to defenses. Carolina should be on the wire.

Giants D/ST vs. Browns (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The G-Men had scored 22 points in its two games before last week when it’s defense produced a single point in a loss to the Cardinals. Next up is a date with the Browns, who have averaged league highs on both points (41.5 PPG) and yards (475.5 YPG) in the last two weeks. Keep the Giants D/ST on the bench in this important game.

More Sits

Chiefs D/ST at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Broncos D/ST vs. Bills (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFLN)

DFS Fades

Chiefs D/ST at Saints (DraftKings: $3,300)

Saints D/ST vs. Chiefs (DraftKings: $2,900)

