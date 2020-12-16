Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Brandon Aiyuk at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Aiyuk has looked nothing like a rookie in recent weeks, ranking fifth in points among wideouts since Week 13. He also leads the position in targets in that time, and the loss of Deebo Samuel means Aiyuk will remain the top option in the Niners' passing attack. This week's game in Dallas is a favorable one too, as their defense has allowed 16 touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide in 2020.

Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Terry McLaurin vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, FOX): McLaurin had earned must-start status in fantasy leagues, but his 7.8 combined points over the last two weeks has some managers concerned. However, he does have a get-right game this week, as the Seahawks have allowed the most fantasy points to receivers overall and those lined out wide as well. The Football Team expects to get Alex Smith (leg) back under center, so I’d stick with McLaurin despite his recent failures.

Diontae Johnson at Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Johnson has a case of the dropsies, and he knows it all too well after being benched for part of last week’s loss in Buffalo. I’d keep the faith in the talented wideout though, and a game versus the Bengals should be good for what ails him. Their defense has allowed 13 scores to receivers lined out wide, and Johnson beat them for nearly 24 fantasy points in Week 10. At worst, D.J. will be an attractive No. 2 fantasy wideout.

T.Y. Hilton vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hilton has taken up a residency in the start ‘em portion of this column in recent weeks. Since Week 12, he’s third in points among wideouts (22.9 PPG) while averaging over 16 yards per catch. He’s also dominated this week’s opponent, the Texans, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games against them. Houston has also allowed 18 touchdowns and the ninth-most points to wideouts, so keep “staying” at the Hilton.

Corey Davis vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Davis did have a big stinker against the Jaguars, but the NFL is a week-to-week league, and an upcoming matchup against the Lions is favorable. Their defense has struggled against receivers lined out wide, allowing 12 touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points. With injuries in the defensive backfield and a unit allowing nearly 30 points per game, Detroit should be generous to Davis, A.J. Brown, and the Titans receivers.

More Starts

Jarvis Landry vs. Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Marvin Jones Jr. at Titans (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Antonio Brown at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

T.Y. Hilton vs. Texans (DraftKings: $5,500)

Antonio Brown at Falcons (DraftKings: $5,400)

Lynn Bowden vs. Patriots (DraftKings: $3,600)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

D.J. Chark at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Chark has struggled in recent weeks, as his numbers have dropped in each of his last five games. What’s more, he’s failed to put up more than 10 points in four straight contests and has averaged a mere 4.8 points since Week 10. While the return of Gardner Minshew could be seen as a positive, Chark’s matchup in Baltimore certainly is not. Their defense has allowed just six touchdowns and 20.2 points per game to receivers out wide.

Sit ‘Em

Tyler Lockett at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The fantasy postseason is not the time to get cute, but those deep at wideout or looking for DFS action might want to fade Lockett. He’s failed to score more than 12.3 fantasy points in six of his last seven games, including three games with eight or fewer points. Lockett also faces a Washington defense that’s allowed just one slot receiver to score more than 10.4 fantasy points in a game against them. Start Lockett with caution.

Tyler Boyd vs. Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): It’s no surprise that Boyd’s totals have taken a nosedive since the Bengals lost Joe Burrow, as he’s been held to single digits in two of his last three games. He’ll remain a risk-reward flex option at best, as the Bengals host the Steelers this week. Pittsburgh hasn’t been great against slot receivers, but their defense did hold Boyd to 41 yards in Week 10 (with Burrow under center). His shrinking ceiling makes Boyd one to avoid.

Jamison Crowder at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX): Crowder had a great matchup last week, but a nagging calf injury kept him from meeting his statistical expectations. That is something Crowder won’t have this week, as a game against the Rams is brutal. Their defense has allowed just seven touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, and slot men have averaged the eighth-fewest points against them. Jamison, and all Jets, are a fade this weekend.

CeeDee Lamb vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lamb is going to be a superstar in the NFL at some point in his career, but the loss of Dak Prescott has stunted his rise. He’s failed to score more than nine fantasy points in two of his last three games, and his two targets last week were a season-low. Next up is a date with the Niners, who have allowed just 4.5 catches per game to opposing slot receivers. What’s more, Amari Cooper is the lone Cowboys wideout to trust this week.

More Sits

DeVante Parker vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Emmanuel Sanders vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Jakobi Meyers at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Tyler Lockett at Football Team (DraftKings: $6,700)

DeVante Parker vs. Patriots (DraftKings: $5,900)

D.J. Chark at Ravens (DraftKings: $5,000)

