Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Robert Tonyan vs. Panthers (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFLN): This one is somewhat chalk, as Tonyan has scored a touchdown and 13-plus fantasy points in each of these last four games. That streak should continue this weekend, as Tonyan faces a Carolina team that’s been generous to tight ends. In fact, their defense has allowed six scores and an average of nearly 15 points per game to the position. So while he’s not a big “name,” Tonyan is a solid fantasy option this weekend.

Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Evan Engram vs. Browns (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Engram put up an absolute stink bomb last week, catching two of four targets for 18 yards in a loss to the Cardinals. I’d keep him active this week though, as the veteran has a great matchup next on the slate against the Browns. Their defense has struggled against tight ends, as the position has scored nine times and averaged more than 16 fantasy points a game. Look for Engram to rebound in this important inter-conference game.

Eric Ebron at Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Like Engram, Ebron was also a real dud last week with just 30 yards on two catches. He had seen 29 combined targets in his previous three games, and the Steelers have thrown the ball 73.6 percent of the time in that span. The Bengals have allowed 10 or more fantasy points to tight ends eight different times this season, and just three other teams have allowed more points to the position overall.

Rob Gronkowski at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Gronkowski scored a touchdown last week, but he was targeted just twice and still scored a modest 7.2 points. I do like him this week though, as the future Hall of Famer has a great matchup against the Falcons. Their defense has allowed nine touchdown catches to tight ends, not to mention the fifth-most fantasy points to the position. So while Gronkowski doesn't see many targets, the matchup makes him a start this week.

More Starts

T.J. Hockenson at Titans (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Hunter Henry at Raiders (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)

Hayden Hurst vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

Tyler Higbee vs. Jets (DraftKings: $3,800)

Irv Smith Jr. vs. Bears (DraftKings: $3,600)

Hayden Hurst vs. Buccaneers (DraftKings: $3,300)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Logan Thomas vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The arrow has been pointing up for Thomas in recent games, as he’s fifth in points among tight ends since Week 12. He’s also tied for eighth in targets and has seen a 21 percent target share in that time. However, Thomas does have a brutal matchup against the Seahawks next on the schedule. Just one tight end has scored more than 14.3 points against them, and three have hit double digits—start Thomas with caution.

Sit ‘Em

Jared Cook vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Cook did find the end zone for the second straight game in Week 14, and he’s now scored a combined 34.5 fantasy points in that time. Still, the veteran has seen just 14 combined targets in his last five games and has failed to put up more than 50 yards since Week 8. That makes him a touchdown-or-bust option, and the Chiefs have allowed just three tight ends to score against them since Week 6. I’d fade Cook this weekend.

Zach Ertz at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Ertz saw a mere three targets last week, and his four catches over the last two games aren't anything to write home about. And while the addition of Jalen Hurts resulted in a win for the Eagles, it meant little to help Ertz’s fading fantasy appeal. He should remain on the sidelines this week too, as the Eagles face a Cardinals defense that’s surrendered just three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.

Dalton Schultz vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Schultz has continued to see a good number of targets in the Dallas pass attack, but it hasn’t resulted in huge totals. In fact, he’s failed to produce more than 8.4 fantasy points in each of his last three games. That trend is likely to continue against the 49ers, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to tight ends. What’s more, just two tight ends have scored more than 10.3 fantasy points against San Francisco this year.

More Sits

Jimmy Graham at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Austin Hooper at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Will Dissly at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

Logan Thomas vs. Seahawks (DraftKings: $4,000)

Jonnu Smith vs. Lions (DraftKings: $3,700)

Zach Ertz at Cardinals (DraftKings: $3,400)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!