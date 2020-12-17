Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs
Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 15 Rankings (PPR)
RUNNING BACKS
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. DET)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at LV)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. CHI)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. HOU) - The Texans defense has allowed 17 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing runners this season.
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. KC)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at NYG)
- James Robinson, JAC (at BAL)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at MIN) - The Vikings defense has allowed 15-plus points to backs eight times, including Ronald Jones’ 15.4-point effort in last week.
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CAR)
- Mike Davis, CAR (at GB) - Green Bay defense has surrendered 18 total touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
- Cam Akers, LAR (vs. NYJ) - The Jets defense has been generous to running backs, allowing an average of more than 24 fantasy points per game.
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vat ARI)
- Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Chris Carson, SEA (at WAS)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. LAC)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at TEN)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (at DAL) - The Cowboys have given up the second-most rushing yards and nearly 25 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs.
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. JAC)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. JAC)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. CLE)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. HOU)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. SF) - The San Francisco defense has surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at NO) - The Saints have allowed one running back to score a TD against them at home, and just two have scored more than 14 points.
- Ronald Jones, TB (at ATL)
- James Conner, PIT (at CIN)
- Lynn Bowden, MIA (vs. NE)
- David Johnson, HOU (at IND) - The Colts have been tough against running backs with DL DeForest Buckner and LB Darius Leonard in the middle of their defense.
- Damien Harris, NE (at MIA)
- Jeff Wilson , SF (at DAL)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at DEN)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at DEN)
- DeAndre Washington, MIA (vs. NE)
- Peyton Barber, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. TB) - Gurley has averaged just 20.5 snaps and 8.5 touches over his last two games, suggesting his problematic knee isn't right.
- Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. JAC)
- Latavius Murray, NO (vs. KC)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. CAR)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. PIT) - The Steelers are tough against running backs, as the position has scored just eight TDs and averaged the fewest fantasy points.
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. SF)
- Ito Smith, ATL (vs. TB)
- James White, NE (at MIA)
- Leonard Fournette, TEN (at ATL)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (at IND)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Carlos Hyde, SEA (at WAS)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. PIT)
- Devontae Booker, LV (vs. LAC)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (at NO)
- Malcolm Brown , LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Benny Snell Jr., PIT (at CIN)
- Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. JAC)
- Kalen Ballage, LAC (at LV)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Frank Gore, NYJ (at LAR)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (at TEN)
- Kyle Juszczyk, SF (at DAL)
- Boston Scott, PHI (at ARI)