Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 15 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACKS

Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. DET) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at LV) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. CHI) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. HOU) - The Texans defense has allowed 17 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing runners this season. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. KC) Nick Chubb, CLE (at NYG) James Robinson, JAC (at BAL) David Montgomery, CHI (at MIN) - The Vikings defense has allowed 15-plus points to backs eight times, including Ronald Jones’ 15.4-point effort in last week. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CAR) Mike Davis, CAR (at GB) - Green Bay defense has surrendered 18 total touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Cam Akers, LAR (vs. NYJ) - The Jets defense has been generous to running backs, allowing an average of more than 24 fantasy points per game. Miles Sanders, PHI (vat ARI) Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. PHI) Chris Carson, SEA (at WAS) Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. LAC) D'Andre Swift, DET (at TEN) Raheem Mostert, SF (at DAL) - The Cowboys have given up the second-most rushing yards and nearly 25 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs. J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. JAC) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. JAC) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. SEA) Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. CLE) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. HOU) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. SF) - The San Francisco defense has surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. BUF) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at NO) - The Saints have allowed one running back to score a TD against them at home, and just two have scored more than 14 points. Ronald Jones, TB (at ATL) James Conner, PIT (at CIN) Lynn Bowden, MIA (vs. NE) David Johnson, HOU (at IND) - The Colts have been tough against running backs with DL DeForest Buckner and LB Darius Leonard in the middle of their defense. Damien Harris, NE (at MIA) Jeff Wilson , SF (at DAL) Devin Singletary, BUF (at DEN) Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. PHI) Zack Moss, BUF (at DEN) DeAndre Washington, MIA (vs. NE) Peyton Barber, WAS (vs. SEA) Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. TB) - Gurley has averaged just 20.5 snaps and 8.5 touches over his last two games, suggesting his problematic knee isn't right. Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. JAC) Latavius Murray, NO (vs. KC) Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. CAR) Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. PIT) - The Steelers are tough against running backs, as the position has scored just eight TDs and averaged the fewest fantasy points. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. SF) Ito Smith, ATL (vs. TB) James White, NE (at MIA) Leonard Fournette, TEN (at ATL) Duke Johnson, HOU (at IND) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. NYJ) Carlos Hyde, SEA (at WAS) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. PIT) Devontae Booker, LV (vs. LAC) Le'Veon Bell, KC (at NO) Malcolm Brown , LAR (vs. NYJ) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (at CIN) Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. JAC) Kalen Ballage, LAC (at LV) Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. BUF) Frank Gore, NYJ (at LAR) Adrian Peterson, DET (at TEN) Kyle Juszczyk, SF (at DAL) Boston Scott, PHI (at ARI)