Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Tyler Bass at Broncos (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFLN): Bass has been solid as a rock for fantasy managers, scoring at least eight points in each of his last five contests. He should continue that hot streak this week as the Bills face the Broncos at Mile High. Denver has been kind to opposing kickers, allowing 32 field goals and an average of 10.5 fantasy points per game. That's the most in the NFL.

Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Greg Zuerlein vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): My kicker Start of the Week for Week 14, Zuerlein finished tied for first in points at the position. He’s now scored 11 or more points in four of his last six games, and a matchup against the Niners makes him a nice option again. Their defense has allowed at least eight points to kickers in five straight games, including three who had double-digit points.

Mason Crosby vs. Panthers (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFLN): Crosby produced a solid nine fantasy points last week, and an upcoming matchup against the Panthers will keep him in the streamer conversation. Carolina has allowed nearly nine fantasy points per game to kickers, and eight booters have scored at least nine points against them. That includes seven kickers who had double digits.

More Starts

Daniel Carlson vs. Chargers (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)

Chris Boswell at Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sleepers

Cairo Santos at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Matt Gay vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Wil Lutz vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m.ET, CBS): This week’s contest between the Chiefs and Saints could be a scoreboard scorcher, but it doesn’t mean Lutz will have a ton of success. He’s been mediocre lately, in fact, scoring seven or fewer points in four straight games. The Chiefs have been very tough on kickers too, allowing just three to score more than eight fantasy points. I’d fade Lutz this weekend.

Sit ‘Em

Matt Prater at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Prater’s totals have been a real disaster in recent weeks, as he’s produced a combined 15 fantasy points over his last four games. This week’s matchup isn’t favorable either, as the Titans have allowed just 16 field goals and barely over six fantasy points per game to kickers. During the all-important fantasy postseason, Prater should be kept on the sidelines.

Joey Slye at Packers (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFLN): Slye was a start ‘em last week, and he produced nine fantasy points against the Broncos. Unfortunately, a game against the Packers isn’t nearly as favorable. Their defense has allowed just seven points per game to kickers, and the position has scored a combined 17 fantasy points in the last three weeks. I’d place Slye back on the waiver wire.

More Sits

Randy Bullock vs. Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Graham Gano vs. Browns (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Busts

Stephen Gostkowski vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ryan Succop at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

