Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Colts D/ST vs. Jaguars (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): The Colts D/ST didn’t score a single fantasy point in Pittsburgh last week, but that’s to be expected. This unit will turn things around though, as the Jaguars come to town. Their offense has averaged the third-fewest points, the seventh-fewest yards per game, and allowed 38 sacks. Look for a big week for Indianapolis.

Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

More Starts

Seahawks D/ST at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cardinals D/ST at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Eagles D/ST vs. Football Team (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

Saints D/ST at Panthers (DraftKings: $3,400)

Cardinals D/ST at Rams (DraftKings: $2,800)

Vikings D/ST at Lions (DraftKings: $2,600)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Bears D/ST vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): The Bears D/ST was a popular streamer last week in Jacksonville, but that's not the case when it hosts Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Defenses have struggled against Green Bay, as their offense has averaged the most points and the third-most yards. They've also committed the fewest giveaways and allowed just 20 sacks.

More Sits

Browns D/ST vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dolphins D/ST at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Panthers D/ST vs. Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Falcons (DraftKings: $3,600)

49ers D/ST vs. Seahawks (DraftKings: $3,000)

Bears D/ST vs. Packers (DraftKings: $2,700)

