Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Your league is still going?! Consider yourself lucky that you get an extra week to compete. However, Week 17 is always a little tricky with so many teams already locked into a playoff spot and injuries have added up into one wild final week!

Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 17 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CIN) Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIA) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at HOU) Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. TEN) Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CHI) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at DET) Russell Wilson, SEA (at SF) Justin Herbert, LAC (at KC) Tom Brady, TB (vs. ATL) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS) Philip Rivers, IND (vs. JAC) Drew Brees, NO (at CAR) Derek Carr, LV (at DEN) Kyler Murray, ARI (at LAR) Matt Ryan, ATL (at TB) Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. MIN) Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (vs. GB) Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. PIT) Cam Newton, NE (vs. NYJ) Drew Lock, DEN (vs. LV) Andy Dalton, DAL (at NYG) Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (vs. NO) Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. DAL) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at BUF) Chad Henne, KC (vs. LAC) Sam Darnold, NYJ (at NE) C.J. Beathard, SF (vs. SEA) Brandon Allen, CIN (vs. BAL) Mike Glennon, JAC (at IND) John Wolford, LAR (vs. ARI) Taylor Heineke, WAS (at PHI) Mason Rudolph, PIT (at CLE)