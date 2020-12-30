Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Ryan Tannehill at Texans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Tannehill was a disappointment last week, scoring fewer than 17 fantasy points in a loss to the Packers. The Titans still have a lot on the line though, as a win over the Texans would earn them the AFC South crown. Houston allowed nearly 24 fantasy points and a solid 126.5 passer rating to Cincinnati’s Brandon Allen a week ago, so Tannehill is in a good spot to produce. He’s a locked and loaded top-10 quarterback.

Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Kirk Cousins at Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Cousins has been on fire lately, putting up 19-plus fantasy points in five of his last six games. He should continue that hot streak this week as the Vikings travel to Detroit. Last week, the Lions defense looked like a JV squad, allowing a combined 45.14 fantasy points to Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert in a blowout loss to the Bucs. While this game holds no postseason value, Cousins should be under center for a full four quarters.

Philip Rivers vs. Jaguars (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Rivers has seen his fantasy totals decline in each of the last four games, but he's still a legitimate starter this week. There's a lot on the line since the Colts are in a four-way tie with the Browns, Dolphins, and Ravens for a playoff berth. The matchup is also very favorable, as the Jaguars have allowed 33 touchdown passes and the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Rivers should be a top-15 quarterback.

More Starts

Justin Herbert at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Matt Ryan at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Jalen Hurts vs. Washington (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

Kirk Cousins at Lions (DraftKings: $6,300)

Philip Rivers vs. Jaguars (DraftKings: $6,000)

Derek Carr at Broncos (DraftKings: $5,700)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Kyler Murray at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): It’s tough to sit Murray, but you might want to temper expectations. He’s failed to score more than 18.5 fantasy points in four of his last five games, and Murray suffered an injured leg against the 49ers. Assuming he starts, a matchup against the Rams isn’t exactly favorable. In fact, just one quarterback (Russell Wilson) has scored more than 16.4 fantasy points against them since Week 7. That list includes Murray (Week 13).

Sit ‘Em

Baker Mayfield vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mayfield is coming off a stinker in New York, though he was down his top four wideouts due to COVID-19 protocols. While he will likely get those players back this week, Mayfield is still a tough sell in an important matchup against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, and no player at the position has scored more than 18.7 fantasy points against them in a single game.

Tua Tagovailoa at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This is an important game for Miami, as a win over the Bills would clinch a berth in the postseason. Still, it’s tough to trust Tagovailoa after he failed to produce against a bad Raiders defense and was pulled in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick. It’s that threat of being yanked, plus a tough roadie against Buffalo, that makes Tua a sit ‘em. The Bills have allowed fewer than 19 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks at Orchard Park.

More Sits

Cam Newton vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

Patrick Mahomes vs. Chargers (DraftKings: $8,400)

Kyler Murray at Rams (DraftKings: $7,500)

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Packers (DraftKings: $5,600)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!