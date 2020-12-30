Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Daniel Carlson at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Carlson has produced at least nine fantasy points in three straight games, including a 13-point performance in last week’s loss to Miami. He’ll be a top-five kicker this weekend against the Broncos, who have allowed the most fantasy points to enemy kickers. That includes a Week 10 game against the Raiders where Carlson scored 15 points.

Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

More Starts

Rodrigo Blankenship vs. Jaguars (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jason Myers at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Wil Lutz at Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Robbie Gould vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Gould is coming off one of the worst games of his career, missing two field goals and an extra point against the Cardinals. He should be left to the sidelines this weekend too, as the Niners head to Seattle. Their defense has allowed an average of 7.1 fantasy points per game, and Gould scored just three points against them earlier this year.

More Sits

Matt Gay vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cody Parkey vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

