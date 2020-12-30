Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Mike Gesicki at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gesicki had a stinker last week in Las Vegas, though he has still averaged more than 17 fantasy points in his last four games. Tua Tagovailoa, who will start despite being benched last week, has a good rapport with Gesicki and the matchup against Buffalo is favorable. The Bills have allowed eight touchdowns and the seventh-most points to tight ends, and six have scored more than 13 fantasy points against them in 2020.

Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Evan Engram vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Engram hasn't been reliable in the stat sheets this season, but he's still a No. 1 tight end when the matchup is right. He has such a matchup this week, as Engram faces a Cowboys defense he has owned in his career. Engram has averaged 15.4 fantasy points in seven meetings and has failed to score at least 9.5 points just once. Dallas has been tough on tight ends this season, but six have beaten them for 11-plus points.

More Starts

Robert Tonyan at Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Eric Ebron at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jared Cook at Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

Eric Ebron at Browns (DraftKings: $4,000)

Evan Engram vs. Cowboys (DraftKings: $3,700)

Hayden Hurst at Buccaneers (DraftKings: $3,700)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Austin Hooper vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hooper was targeted a bananas 15 times last week, but that total is going to shrink with the expected return of the Browns' top four wide receivers (COVID-19). He also has a tough matchup next on the schedule, as the Browns will host a Steelers defense that's allowed just two touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. I'd keep Hooper sidelined as long as the Browns return to full strength.

Sit ‘Em

Jimmy Graham vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Graham went into the wayback machine last week, scoring a pair of touchdowns in a win over the Jaguars. I wouldn't chase the points though, as a much tougher matchup against the Packers awaits. Their defense has allowed a meager five touchdown catches, and the fourth-fewest points to opposing tight ends this season. What's more, Green Bay held Graham to just 6.2 fantasy points back in Week 12.

More Sits

Zach Ertz vs. Football Team (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tyler Higbee vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dan Arnold at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Travis Kelce vs. Chargers (DraftKings: $8,600)

Noah Fant vs. Raiders (DraftKings: $4,400)

Austin Hooper vs. Steelers (DraftKings: $3,800)

