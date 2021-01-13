2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Divisional Round Weekend Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Tom Brady at Football Team (Sun. 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX): Brady has been on fire over the last month, scoring 23-plus fantasy points in four straight games and 21-plus points in five of his last six. Next up is a date against another future Hall of Famer, Drew Brees, and a Saints team that allowed more than 20 points to Brady in their first meeting of the season in New Orleans. DK Sportsbook has the over/under in this game at 51.5, so it should be a barnburner.

Drew Brees vs. Buccaneers (Sun. 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX): Brees hasn’t put up huge totals since his return to the lineup, but he has scored 18-plus points in three of his last four games. His offense is back at full strength too, as Brees has both Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas at his disposal. In the battle of G.O.A.T.s, Brees will be motivated to beat Tom Brady for the third time this season. In their most recent meeting, Brees had four touchdowns and 22.7 fantasy points.

DFS Bargain: Josh Allen vs. Ravens (DraftKings: $7,400)

Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my divisional round rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings.

Divisional Round Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield at Chiefs (Sun. 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Mayfield looked great versus Pittsburgh last week, but can he keep it going at Arrowhead Stadium? He's been average on the road, averaging just 17.7 points per game, including the playoffs. The Chiefs have also allowed an average of fewer than 19 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on their home field. This could turn into a shootout, but Mayfield is still more of a DFS dart throw for me this weekend.

Jared Goff at Packers (Sat. 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX): Goff is easily the least attractive fantasy quarterback heading into the Divisional Round. While he gutted out playing last week with a thumb injury that required a recent surgical procedure, Goff put up just 10.6 points in a win over the Rams. He's now scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in four of his last six road games, including the playoffs, and the Packers have allowed the fifth-fewest points to quarterbacks at home.

DFS Fade: Jared Goff at Packers (DraftKings: $5,200)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!