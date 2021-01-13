2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Divisional Round Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Cam Akers at Packers (Sat. 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX): Akers went bananas last week, scoring a league-high 25.6 fantasy points among running backs. His supposed high ankle sprain wasn’t an issue, as Akers saw 30 touches and a ridiculous 55 percent touch share. The rookie should continue to be a bell cow in the Divisional Round, and Green Bay has struggled against runners. In fact, their defense allowed 19 total scores and the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs during the regular season. Look for Akers to be heavily involved again this week.

Kareem Hunt at Chiefs (Sun. 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Revenge! Hunt will get a shot to run roughshod over the team that released him in 2018, and his matchup versus the Chiefs is a favorable one. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 155 scrimmage yards per game to opposing running backs, not to mention the eighth-most fantasy points to the position. Hunt, who is coming off a two-touchdown game in Pittsburgh, is an attractive choice in the Divisional Round.

DFS Bargains

Cam Akers at Packers (DraftKings: $5,700)

Kareem Hunt at Chiefs (DraftKings: $4,800)

Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Divisional Round Weekend Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Browns (Sun. 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Edwards-Helaire is slated to return to action this week after missing time with hip and ankle injuries. Whether or not he's back at 100 percent or will be limited against the Browns is still in question, and Edwards-Helaire won't return to a featured role with Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams in the backfield. The Browns also allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs during the regular season.

Leonard Fournette at Saints (Sun. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): Fournette is coming off a stellar performance against the Football Team, but will he remain in a featured role this week? Ronald Jones is a question mark at this point, but there’s a chance he’ll be back in his starting role in a matchup against the Saints. If RoJo returns, Fournette's stock will take a hit in the Divisional Round even in a limited role. The Saints have been tough on runners for most of the 2020 season, too.

DFS Fades

Aaron Jones vs. Rams (DraftKings: $6,800)

Ronald Jones at Saints (DraftKings: $5,200)

