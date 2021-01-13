SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running Backs - Fantasy Football Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.
Author:
Publish date:

Divisional Round Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Cam Akers at Packers (Sat. 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX): Akers went bananas last week, scoring a league-high 25.6 fantasy points among running backs. His supposed high ankle sprain wasn’t an issue, as Akers saw 30 touches and a ridiculous 55 percent touch share. The rookie should continue to be a bell cow in the Divisional Round, and Green Bay has struggled against runners. In fact, their defense allowed 19 total scores and the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs during the regular season. Look for Akers to be heavily involved again this week.

Kareem Hunt at Chiefs (Sun. 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Revenge! Hunt will get a shot to run roughshod over the team that released him in 2018, and his matchup versus the Chiefs is a favorable one. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 155 scrimmage yards per game to opposing running backs, not to mention the eighth-most fantasy points to the position. Hunt, who is coming off a two-touchdown game in Pittsburgh, is an attractive choice in the Divisional Round.

DFS Bargains

  • Cam Akers at Packers (DraftKings: $5,700)
  • Kareem Hunt at Chiefs (DraftKings: $4,800)

Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my divisional round rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings.

Divisional Round Weekend Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Browns (Sun. 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Edwards-Helaire is slated to return to action this week after missing time with hip and ankle injuries. Whether or not he's back at 100 percent or will be limited against the Browns is still in question, and Edwards-Helaire won't return to a featured role with Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams in the backfield. The Browns also allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs during the regular season.

Leonard Fournette at Saints (Sun. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): Fournette is coming off a stellar performance against the Football Team, but will he remain in a featured role this week? Ronald Jones is a question mark at this point, but there’s a chance he’ll be back in his starting role in a matchup against the Saints. If RoJo returns, Fournette's stock will take a hit in the Divisional Round even in a limited role. The Saints have been tough on runners for most of the 2020 season, too.

DFS Fades

  • Aaron Jones vs. Rams (DraftKings: $6,800)
  • Ronald Jones at Saints (DraftKings: $5,200)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

Green Bay Packers Za'Darius Smith
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Rams Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

brady brees
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Cleveland Browns Austin Hooper
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

Start 'em and sit 'em tight ends for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

James Harden
Play
NBA

James Harden Calls Rockets' Situation 'Crazy' After Latest Loss

Following Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, James Harden called the Rockets' situation "crazy" and doesn't believe it can be fixed.

Jan 12, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots a three point basket against Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Cade Cunningham Scores 18 as Oklahoma St. Upsets No. 6 Kansas

Cade Cunningham scored 18 points, and Oklahoma State held off a late rally to upset No. 6 Kansas by five points.

Nov 29, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Tyrece Radford (23) drives the ball against the South Florida Bulls in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Virginia Tech Hold Off Duke Behind Tyrece Radford's Big Night

Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 20 Virginia Tech over No. 19 Duke 74-67.