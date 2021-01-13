SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses - Fantasy Football Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.
Author:
Publish date:

Divisional Round Weekend Start ‘Em: Defenses

Packers D/ST vs. Rams (Sat. 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX): The Packers D/ST figures to be one of the top options at the position this weekend. That’s based on a favorable matchup against the Rams and their quarterback, Jared Goff, who is playing with a surgically repaired thumb. Their passing game produced just 169 yards against the Seahawks too, so Green Bay’s defense has the advantage.

DFS Bargain: Chiefs D/ST vs. Browns (DraftKings: $3,600)

Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my divisional round rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings.

Divisional Round Weekend Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Rams D/ST at Packers (Sat. 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX): The Rams defense is the best among the current postseason teams, but it's tough to start this unit in Green Bay. Their offense averaged a league-high 31.8 points per game in the regular season while allowing the third-fewest sacks and committing the fewest giveaways. Aaron Donald (ribs) will also be playing at less than 100 percent this week.

DFS Fade: Buccaneers D/ST at Saints (DraftKings: $3,100)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

Rams Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

brady brees
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Green Bay Packers Za'Darius Smith
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Cleveland Browns Austin Hooper
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

Start 'em and sit 'em tight ends for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

James Harden
Play
NBA

James Harden Calls Rockets' Situation 'Crazy' After Latest Loss

Following Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, James Harden called the Rockets' situation "crazy" and doesn't believe it can be fixed.

Jan 12, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots a three point basket against Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Cade Cunningham Scores 18 as Oklahoma St. Upsets No. 6 Kansas

Cade Cunningham scored 18 points, and Oklahoma State held off a late rally to upset No. 6 Kansas by five points.

Nov 29, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Tyrece Radford (23) drives the ball against the South Florida Bulls in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Virginia Tech Hold Off Duke Behind Tyrece Radford's Big Night

Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 20 Virginia Tech over No. 19 Duke 74-67.