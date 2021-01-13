2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses

Divisional Round Weekend Start ‘Em: Defenses

Packers D/ST vs. Rams (Sat. 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX): The Packers D/ST figures to be one of the top options at the position this weekend. That’s based on a favorable matchup against the Rams and their quarterback, Jared Goff, who is playing with a surgically repaired thumb. Their passing game produced just 169 yards against the Seahawks too, so Green Bay’s defense has the advantage.

DFS Bargain: Chiefs D/ST vs. Browns (DraftKings: $3,600)

Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Divisional Round Weekend Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Rams D/ST at Packers (Sat. 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX): The Rams defense is the best among the current postseason teams, but it's tough to start this unit in Green Bay. Their offense averaged a league-high 31.8 points per game in the regular season while allowing the third-fewest sacks and committing the fewest giveaways. Aaron Donald (ribs) will also be playing at less than 100 percent this week.

DFS Fade: Buccaneers D/ST at Saints (DraftKings: $3,100)

