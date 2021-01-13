SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers - Fantasy Football Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.
Author:
Publish date:

Divisional Round Weekend Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas vs. Buccaneers (Sun. 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX): Thomas scored his first touchdown of the season last week (not a typo), posting an additional 73 yards and 18.3 fantasy points. Next up is a date with the Buccaneers, who Thomas has owned in his career. In nine meetings against the Buccaneers, the veteran has averaged nearly 21 fantasy points. Tampa Bay also allowed the 10th-most points to opposing wide receivers during the 2020 regular season.

Antonio Brown at Saints (Sun. 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX): Brown has looked like his old, superstar self in recent weeks, averaging 23.5 fantasy points in his last three games. This week’s contest against the Saints looks like a potential scoreboard scorcher, as DK Sportsbook has the over/under at 51.5. New Orleans also allowed 14-plus fantasy points to eight wideouts in its final four regular-season games, so the matchup looks good for Brown to produce another nice line.

DFS Bargains

  • Antonio Brown at Saints (DraftKings: $5,400)
  • Marquise Brown at Bills (DraftKings: $5,200)

Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my divisional round rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings.

Divisional Round Weekend Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Jarvis Landry at Chiefs (Sun. 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Landry has produced 16-plus fantasy points in five of his last six games, including three with over 20 points. So while it’s tough to fade him, keep in mind that the Chiefs have allowed 15 scores and the second-fewest fantasy points to wideouts. What’s more, slot receivers have averaged 3.6 catches and a mere 10.3 fantasy points a game when facing Kansas City. Don’t be surprised if Landry posts modest totals this week.

Cooper Kupp at Packers (Sat. 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX): Kupp is dealing with a case of bursitis in his knee, but early reports suggest he could play against the Packers. Regardless, the matchup in Green Bay is a tough one for the veteran slot man. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts overall, and slot receivers have averaged just 4.3 catches per game. With Jared Goff (thumb) at less than 100 percent, Kupp is a risk for fantasy managers.

DFS Fades

  • Robert Woods at Packers (DraftKings: $5,900)
  • Jarvis Landry at Chiefs (DraftKings: $5,600)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

Rams Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

brady brees
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Green Bay Packers Za'Darius Smith
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Cleveland Browns Austin Hooper
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

Start 'em and sit 'em tight ends for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

James Harden
Play
NBA

James Harden Calls Rockets' Situation 'Crazy' After Latest Loss

Following Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, James Harden called the Rockets' situation "crazy" and doesn't believe it can be fixed.

Jan 12, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots a three point basket against Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Cade Cunningham Scores 18 as Oklahoma St. Upsets No. 6 Kansas

Cade Cunningham scored 18 points, and Oklahoma State held off a late rally to upset No. 6 Kansas by five points.

Nov 29, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Tyrece Radford (23) drives the ball against the South Florida Bulls in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Virginia Tech Hold Off Duke Behind Tyrece Radford's Big Night

Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 20 Virginia Tech over No. 19 Duke 74-67.