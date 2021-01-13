2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Divisional Round Weekend Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas vs. Buccaneers (Sun. 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX): Thomas scored his first touchdown of the season last week (not a typo), posting an additional 73 yards and 18.3 fantasy points. Next up is a date with the Buccaneers, who Thomas has owned in his career. In nine meetings against the Buccaneers, the veteran has averaged nearly 21 fantasy points. Tampa Bay also allowed the 10th-most points to opposing wide receivers during the 2020 regular season.

Antonio Brown at Saints (Sun. 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX): Brown has looked like his old, superstar self in recent weeks, averaging 23.5 fantasy points in his last three games. This week’s contest against the Saints looks like a potential scoreboard scorcher, as DK Sportsbook has the over/under at 51.5. New Orleans also allowed 14-plus fantasy points to eight wideouts in its final four regular-season games, so the matchup looks good for Brown to produce another nice line.

DFS Bargains

Antonio Brown at Saints (DraftKings: $5,400)

Marquise Brown at Bills (DraftKings: $5,200)

Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Divisional Round Weekend Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Jarvis Landry at Chiefs (Sun. 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Landry has produced 16-plus fantasy points in five of his last six games, including three with over 20 points. So while it’s tough to fade him, keep in mind that the Chiefs have allowed 15 scores and the second-fewest fantasy points to wideouts. What’s more, slot receivers have averaged 3.6 catches and a mere 10.3 fantasy points a game when facing Kansas City. Don’t be surprised if Landry posts modest totals this week.

Cooper Kupp at Packers (Sat. 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX): Kupp is dealing with a case of bursitis in his knee, but early reports suggest he could play against the Packers. Regardless, the matchup in Green Bay is a tough one for the veteran slot man. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts overall, and slot receivers have averaged just 4.3 catches per game. With Jared Goff (thumb) at less than 100 percent, Kupp is a risk for fantasy managers.

DFS Fades

Robert Woods at Packers (DraftKings: $5,900)

Jarvis Landry at Chiefs (DraftKings: $5,600)

