2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

Divisional Round Weekend Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start ‘Em

Austin Hooper at Chiefs (Sun. 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Hooper has been on quite a tear in recent weeks, scoring 13-plus fantasy points in each of his last four straight games. That includes over 30 combined points against the Steelers in the last two weeks. I'd continue to roll with him against the Chiefs, who have been generous to tight ends. The position has scored a combined nine touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points against their defense this season.

Jared Cook vs. Buccaneers (Sun. 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX): Cook put up a mediocre eight fantasy points last week against the Bears, but he was targeted seven times. The veteran had also scored 11-plus points in four of his previous five contests. He’ll be in play this week, as the Saints face a Buccaneers defense that has given up nine touchdowns and the 10th-most fantasy points to tight ends. What’s more, Cook beat them for 13 points in New Orleans back in Week 1.

DFS Bargain: Austin Hooper at Chiefs (DraftKings: $3,800)

Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my divisional round rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings.

Divisional Round Weekend Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski at Saints (Sun. 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX): Gronkowski failed to haul in his lone target in Super Wild Card Weekend, posting a goose egg in a win over the Football Team. Next up is a date with the Saints, who have surrendered three touchdowns and seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends since Week 9. Their defense has held Gronkowski to a combined three receptions for 13 yards and 4.3 fantasy points in their two regular-season meetings of 2020.

Tyler Higbee at Packers (Sat. 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX): Higbee’s disappointing 2020 has extended into 2021, as he produced 1.4 fantasy points in a win over Seattle. He's now failed to score more than 7.1 points in three straight games and four of his last five, and a matchup in Green Bay isn't favorable. Their defense has given up five touchdowns, and the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and just two players have scored more than 12 points against them.

DFS Fade: Rob Gronkowski at Saints (DraftKings: $3,600)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!