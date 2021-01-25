2021 Fantasy Football: Matthew Stafford's Best Trade Destinations

SI Fantasy insider Michael Fabiano examines the five top teams that could land Matthew Stafford and put him back in the QB1 conversation

The 2021 NFL offseason is certain to be one of the most exciting in recent years, and the quarterback position will be right in the middle of the action. Reports suggest Drew Brees will retire, Philip Rivers has already called it a career, and fantasy star Deshaun Watson is a potential trade candidate after a difficult season in Houston. Plus, Aaron Rodgers made interesting comments following the Packers' loss in the NFC conference championship.

The latest signal-caller on the move is Matthew Stafford, as the veteran and the Detroit Lions have agreed to part ways after 12 seasons together. Stafford, who will be 33 years old when next season begins, has plenty left in the tank. While his 2020 totals weren't great -- finished ranked 16th in fantasy points among quarterbacks -- Stafford played most of the season without his top option, Kenny Golladay. When he did have his full complement of weapons in 2019, Stafford averaged an impressive 20.8 fantasy points in eight games before a back ailment cut that season short.

So, which teams would be the best fantasy landing spots for Stafford? There will be no shortage of suitors, including these five teams that would move the former Georgia star back into the top-12 quarterback conversation heading into next season.

MORE FROM SI: Top 10 Landing Spots for Matthew Stafford

1. New Orleans Saints

The Saints are projected to be $105 million-plus over the potential $175,000,000 salary cap, according to Spotrac, so the team would have to be creative to bring Stafford into the mix. Still, think about Stafford throwing the football to Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, and sharing a backfield with Alvin Kamara. Sounds good if you ask me. He'd also benefit from offensive coach Sean Payton.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Maybe the Niners want to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo; maybe they don't. We'll see in time. If the two sides agree to part ways, Stafford could be on the team's shortlist of replacements. San Francisco has no shortage of talent on offense, including Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and superstar tight end George Kittle. Stafford would also benefit from playing in the offensive attack of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

3. Denver Broncos

No one is sure if Drew Lock is the long-term answer in Denver, and the team has been known to take shots on veteran quarterbacks under John Elway. Stafford would come right in and produce solid totals with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, and Noah Fant at his disposal. Playing in the high-scoring AFC West would also be good for Stafford’s statistical potential and fantasy appeal next season.

4. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts need a quarterback after the retirement of Rivers, and Stafford would be a nice fit. They're projected to be nearly $70 million under the projected 2021 cap, so acquiring Stafford wouldn't stretch their purse strings. The Colts offer some good, young talent on offense in Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Michael Pittman Jr., and Parris Campbell, and their offensive line is one of the best in the league.

5. Washington Football Team

Stafford has a connection to the Football Team, as their new general manager Martin Mayhew was the GM in Detroit when Stafford was drafted in 2009. Washington is in need at quarterback too, and their offense is loaded with young talents like Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, and Logan Thomas. Washington is also projected to have the sixth-most cap space, so they could go out and add more weapons.

Other notables: New England Patriots, New York Jets, Chicago Bears

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!