2021 Fantasy Football: Top 20 Free Agents & Their Best Landing Spots

The 2020 NFL season is officially in the books, as the GOAT Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thoroughly (and surprisingly) handled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV. While we won’t see any real football in the next several months, the fantasy football season never ends.

There will be plenty of news to report, including trades (we already had a doozie with Matthew Stafford going to Los Angeles), and we're just over a month from the start of the new league year and, of course, free agency. There is no shortage of impact players headed into their free-agent seasons, and movement among these players could cause a huge ripple effect in the world of fantasy football.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 20 unrestricted fantasy free agents for 2021, along with each player's best potential fantasy landing spot.

1. Dak Prescott

Prescott is slated to become a free agent, but I’d be truly shocked if he’s in anything but a Cowboys uniform next season and beyond. Whether it’s on the franchise tag (again) or a new deal is consummated, look for Prescott to remain in Big D and a potential top-five fantasy quarterback in 2021. Based on his totals in five 2020 games, Prescott could have had a historic fantasy season.

Best fantasy fit: Dallas Cowboys

2. Aaron Jones

Jones has finished as a top-five fantasy running back in each of the last two seasons, and he’ll be just 26 when next season starts. The Packers have A.J. Dillon waiting in the wings, so paying Jones a big deal (which he’ll likely want) might not be in the team’s best interests. He would retain a high level of value on a new team, and his absence would open the door for Dillon.

Best fantasy fit: Atlanta Falcons

3. Allen Robinson

Robinson has been a top-10 fantasy wideout in each of the last two seasons, which is quite an accomplishment considering the Bears quarterbacks. While I typically take an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" attitude, Robinson could be better off leaving the Windy City if the Bears don’t tag him. He’ll be the most coveted free-agent wideout on the market, so there’s no shortage of suitors.

Best fantasy fit: Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Kenny Golladay

Injuries caused Golladay’s value to slide this past season, but he should be 100 percent and ready to roll for the 2021 campaign. He will no doubt draw plenty of interest on the free-agent market, but I’d be surprised if the Lions let Golladay walk. Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola are both slated to be free agents, so Kenny G would be the top option for Jared Goff in 2021.

Best fantasy fit: Detroit Lions

5. Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers would love to keep Godwin, but defenders like Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, and Ndamukong Suh are also slated to be free agents. That could make keeping Godwin more difficult. They'll also have to decide on Antonio Brown. I'd like to see what Godwin can do as the focal point of another team's pass attack with somewhat fewer mouths to feed.

Best fantasy fit: Philadelphia Eagles

6. Will Fuller

Fuller was on pace to produce a monster 2020 campaign before the NFL suspended him for a violation of the league’s PED rules. In the 11 games he did play, Fuller ranked seventh among wide receivers in fantasy points per game (17.2 PPG) and was on pace to produce nearly 1,300 yards. Assuming the Texans don’t trade Deshaun Watson, Fuller’s best fantasy move is to stay put.

Best fantasy fit: Houston Texans

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster finished 16th in fantasy points among wide receivers this past season, and his 19.6 percent target share ranked second for the Steelers. However, their offense isn't short on playmakers, and Pittsburgh might opt to tag fellow free agent Bud Dupree. From a fantasy perspective, Smith-Schuster moving on to a new franchise would likely be a best-case scenario.

Best fantasy fit: Las Vegas Raiders

8. Chris Carson

Carson missed four games this past season, but he still finished as the RB19 while averaging nearly 16 fantasy points per game. The Seahawks want to have a more reliable rushing attack next season, so keeping Carson in the mix seems like a good bet. He’ll be 26 years old when the 2021 campaign starts, so Carson still has several productive seasons left in his NFL career.

Best fantasy fit: Seattle Seahawks

9. James Conner

Conner is coming off a forgettable 2020 season, finishing 27th in fantasy points among running backs while missing three games due to injuries. A fresh start could be a good thing for Conner, and the Steelers have both Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland waiting in the wings. The Pittsburgh product will be just 26 when next season begins, and a new team would be beneficial.

Best fantasy fit: New York Jets

10. Kenyan Drake

Drake finished 16th in fantasy points among running backs last season, mostly on the strength of a strong second half. His versatile skill set makes him a good fit for what the Cardinals do on the offensive side, and he’s better off as the lead option in a committee situation rather than taking on a true featured role. Drake will be just 27 years old when the 2021 season begins, too.

Best fantasy fit: Arizona Cardinals

11. Jameis Winston

Winston was all but invisible in the stat sheets last season, throwing one pass while playing behind Drew Brees and Taysom Hill. There have been plenty of reports that he’s considered the favorite to be the Saints starter in 2021, but would that be his best fantasy fit? The threat of Taysom Hill would loom, and I’d rather see Hill start and Winston leave for greener pastures.

Best fantasy fit: Washington Football Team

12. Curtis Samuel

Samuel had a slow start to last season, averaging 4.6 targets and 8.7 fantasy points over the first six weeks. Over his final 10 games, however, Samuel averaged 7.4 targets and 16.9 points. That was good enough for him to rank as the WR12 in that time. With D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson ahead of him on the Panthers depth chart, I’d like to see Samuel move on for 2021.

Best fantasy fit: Washington Football Team

13. Hunter Henry

Henry finished last season ranked 12th in fantasy points among tight ends, but he averaged a solid 10.6 points per game. He also ranked sixth in targets per game (6.6) at the position, and playing with a young superstar in Justin Herbert will do nothing but make Henry more attractive in 2021 (and beyond) drafts. The Chargers would be wise to retain the 26-year-old tight end.

Best fantasy fit: Los Angeles Chargers

14. Antonio Brown

Brown didn't put up elite fantasy totals as he did for most of his career in Pittsburgh, but he did score 13-plus points in five of his last six games, including the playoffs. He was also a model citizen during his time with the Bucs, and the potential loss of Godwin could put Brown into a much bigger role in the passing attack next season. Brown's stock could be back on the rise.

Best fantasy fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones had an under-the-radar solid season for fantasy fans in 2020, as he finished 18th in fantasy points among wideouts. Of course, a big part of that success came in the absence of an injured Kenny Golladay. Jones won’t be mistaken for a true No. 1 wide receiver, but he’ll be a nice No. 2 for a team looking to add a field-stretching playmaker in the vertical pass attack.

Best fantasy fit: Miami Dolphins

16. Corey Davis

Davis is coming off his best statistical season, posting personal bests in yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points. That created a solid 1-2 punch for the Titans along with A.J. Brown, who has established himself as a true No. 1 at the NFL level. Davis won't have a shot to be the top option anywhere in the league, but he should continue to be a solid complementary playmaker.

Best fantasy fit: Tennessee Titans

17. Leonard Fournette

Fournette finished an uninspiring 35th in fantasy points at running back during the regular season, but he was an absolute beast during the postseason where "Playoff Lenny" was born. As a result, he might have earned himself another season (or more) in Tampa Bay but would sharing carries with Ronald Jones be the best-case scenario for his 2021 fantasy appeal?

Best fantasy fit: Buffalo Bills

18. Marlon Mack

Mack had four carries for 26 yards before suffering a torn Achilles that ended his 2020 season. The emergence of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines makes Mack expendable in Indianapolis, and he’s unlikely to land on a team that will put him in a prominent role. As a result, he’ll be projected as a potential backup and maybe a fantasy handcuff with little standalone flex value.

Best fantasy fit: Carolina Panthers

19. James White

White is coming off a difficult season, both on and off the field. In the fantasy world, he finished 42nd among running backs while producing a mere 49 catches out of the backfield. That's his lowest total since 2015 when he had 40 catches in 14 games. Entering his age-29 season, White will remain a pass-catching specialist with declining value even in PPR fantasy formats.

Best fantasy fit: New England Patriots

20. Phillip Lindsay

It seems like eons ago that Lindsay was a relevant fantasy star, right? I’m not sure he’ll ever be given a chance to be a true featured back again, and that opportunity certainly won’t come in Denver with Melvin Gordon under contract for another season. Lindsay’s best bet for success will likely include a committee role or potentially as a handcuff with some standalone value.

Best fantasy fit: Denver Broncos

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!