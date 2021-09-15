Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 2: Defenses

If you need to play the matchup, Week 2 offers a handful of solid options just off the beaten path.

Week 2 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): The Buccaneers posted a mere two points in last week’s win over the Cowboys, but a home matchup against Atlanta is quite favorable. The Eagles D/ST scored 10 fantasy points against them in the opener, and the Bucs’ front seven should dominate the Falcons’ questionable offensive line.

Start ‘Em

Patriots D/ST at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): You know the old adage about Bill Belichick’s defense playing great against rookie quarterbacks? Well, that’s the case this week when the P-Men face Zach Wilson and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Last week, the Panthers D/ST put up a solid nine fantasy points against the Men in Green, so the matchup is favorable.

Packers D/ST vs. Lions (Mon, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Packers looked horrible a week ago, but their defense should rebound at home against Jared Goff and the Lions. While their offense did post good numbers last week, the Niners D/ST still finished with 10 fantasy points. Green Bay should bounce back and post a nice stat line this week.

More Starts

Football Team vs. Giants (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Browns D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Browns D/ST vs. Texans (DraftKings: $3,500)

Steelers D/ST vs. Raiders (DraftKings: $3,000)

Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Ravens D/ST vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Ravens D/ST had a rough first week of the season, scoring just two fantasy points in a loss to the Raiders. Next up is a far more difficult matchup against Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs offense that has averaged 418.4 yards and 28.1 points in their last nine games dating back to 2020.

Sit ‘Em

Colts D/ST vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The Colts D/ST took it on the chin in last week’s loss to the Seahawks, and a home date against Matthew Stafford and the Rams won’t make it more attractive this week. Los Angeles put up 386 yards of total offense and 34 points in Stafford’s debut, so Indianapolis will be at a disadvantage.

Titans D/ST at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans' defense was sliced and diced in last week's loss to the Cardinals, and a road game against the Seahawks is not what I would call favorable. Russell Wilson and crew produced 28 points and 381 yards of total offense in their opener, so the Titans are in a bad fantasy spot again.

More Sits

Dolphins D/ST vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Vikings D/ST at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

49ers D/ST at Eagles (DraftKings: $3,600)

Raiders D/ST at Steelers (DraftKings: $2,800)

