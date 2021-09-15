September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Unchecked: Aaron Rodgers’ Last Dance Is Off to an Awful Start
Unchecked: Aaron Rodgers’ Last Dance Is Off to an Awful Start
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 2: Defenses

If you need to play the matchup, Week 2 offers a handful of solid options just off the beaten path.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 2 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Devin White Antoine Winfield Jr.

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): The Buccaneers posted a mere two points in last week’s win over the Cowboys, but a home matchup against Atlanta is quite favorable. The Eagles D/ST scored 10 fantasy points against them in the opener, and the Bucs’ front seven should dominate the Falcons’ questionable offensive line.

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS
RUNNING BACKS
WIDE RECEIVERS
TIGHT ENDS
KICKERS
TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Patriots D/ST at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): You know the old adage about Bill Belichick’s defense playing great against rookie quarterbacks? Well, that’s the case this week when the P-Men face Zach Wilson and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Last week, the Panthers D/ST put up a solid nine fantasy points against the Men in Green, so the matchup is favorable.

Packers D/ST vs. Lions (Mon, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Packers looked horrible a week ago, but their defense should rebound at home against Jared Goff and the Lions. While their offense did post good numbers last week, the Niners D/ST still finished with 10 fantasy points. Green Bay should bounce back and post a nice stat line this week.

More Starts

  • Football Team vs. Giants (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Browns D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

SI Recommends

DFS Bargains

  • Browns D/ST vs. Texans (DraftKings: $3,500)
  • Steelers D/ST vs. Raiders (DraftKings: $3,000)

Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Ravens D/ST vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Ravens D/ST had a rough first week of the season, scoring just two fantasy points in a loss to the Raiders. Next up is a far more difficult matchup against Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs offense that has averaged 418.4 yards and 28.1 points in their last nine games dating back to 2020.

Sit ‘Em

Colts D/ST vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The Colts D/ST took it on the chin in last week’s loss to the Seahawks, and a home date against Matthew Stafford and the Rams won’t make it more attractive this week. Los Angeles put up 386 yards of total offense and 34 points in Stafford’s debut, so Indianapolis will be at a disadvantage.

Titans D/ST at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans' defense was sliced and diced in last week's loss to the Cardinals, and a road game against the Seahawks is not what I would call favorable. Russell Wilson and crew produced 28 points and 381 yards of total offense in their opener, so the Titans are in a bad fantasy spot again.

More Sits

  • Dolphins D/ST vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Vikings D/ST at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

  • 49ers D/ST at Eagles (DraftKings: $3,600)
  • Raiders D/ST at Steelers (DraftKings: $2,800)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

week-17-wr-rankings-courtland-sutton
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 2: Wide Receivers

We are here to help if you can't decide on a WR3 or flex option in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season

Packers Robert Tonyan Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 2: Tight Ends

With some help ahead of Week 2, make the right adjustments and play the best matchup.

Indianapolis Colts Rodrigo Blankenship
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 2: Kickers

If you have to play the matchup, there are a few emerging options available to you in Week 2.

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 2: Defenses

If you need to play the matchup, Week 2 offers a handful of solid options just off the beaten path.

giannis-antetokounmpo-bucks-suns-nba-finals
NBA

Best Bets for 2021–22 NBA Season: Bucks Undervalued to Repeat As Champions

Plus, the best value bets in the MVP and Rookie of the Year races.

medvedev-us-open-celebration-lead
Tennis

Mailbag: Daniil Medvedev's FIFA Celebration

Explaining the 2021 U.S. Open champion's nod to FIFA, plus more takeaways from the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Sep 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of a United States flag and fireworks during the playing of the national anthem before a game between the Southern California Trojans and the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Play
NASCAR

NASCAR Shifts Opening Exhibition to L.A. Coliseum

The annual exhibition Clash has been held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, and now will occur at the home of the USC football team.

The Tulane Green Wave is painted on the field of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The logo was painted in preparations for the NCAA football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane University Green Wave that was moved from New Orleans to Norman due to hurricane Ida. Tulane Logo
Play
College Football

Tulane Trolls Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss With SEC Champs Sticker

The latest trolling comes after the Rebels' head coach made the comment on Monday that Tulane "is an SEC team."