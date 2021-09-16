Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

The 49ers defense will look to rebound against the Eagles

The first week of the 2021 NFL season is on the books! We're moving on to Week 2 a little wiser so let's use that knowledge to our advantage over our opponents.

Wise decisions go a long way and while you can't lose a league this early in the season, you can overthink easy decisions. Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 2 Rankings (PPR)

Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

TEAM DEFENSES

Buccaneers, TB (vs. ATL) Football Team, WAS (vs. NYG) 49ers, SF (at PHI) Patriots, NE (at NYJ) Rams, LAR (at IND) Steelers, PIT (vs. LV) Broncos, DEN (at JAC) Browns, CLE (vs. HOU) Packers, GB (vs. DET) Saints, NO (at CAR) Bills, BUF (vs. MIA) Cardinals, ARI (vs. MIN) Giants, NYG (at WAS) Chiefs, KC (at BAL) Dolphins, MIA (vs. BUF) Seahawks, SEA (vs. TEN) Bengals, CIN (at CHI) Chargers, LAC (vs. DAL) Jets, NYJ (vs. NE) Eagles, PHI (vs. SF) Bears, CHI (vs. CIN) Cowboys, DAL (at LAC) Panthers, CAR (vs. NO) Colts, IND (vs. LAR) Jaguars, JAC (vs. DEN) Titans, TEN (at SEA) Ravens, BAL (vs. KC) Vikings, MIN (at ARI) Raiders, LV (at PIT) Texans, HOU (at CLE) Lions , DET (at GB) Falcons, ATL (at TB)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters