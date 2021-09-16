September 16, 2021
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Running Backs
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Running Backs
Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

The 49ers defense will look to rebound against the Eagles
The first week of the 2021 NFL season is on the books! We're moving on to Week 2 a little wiser so let's use that knowledge to our advantage over our opponents.

Wise decisions go a long way and while you can't lose a league this early in the season, you can overthink easy decisions. Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 2 Rankings (PPR)

SI Recommends

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner

TEAM DEFENSES

  1. Buccaneers, TB (vs. ATL)
  2. Football Team, WAS (vs. NYG)
  3. 49ers, SF (at PHI)
  4. Patriots, NE (at NYJ)
  5. Rams, LAR (at IND)
  6. Steelers, PIT (vs. LV)
  7. Broncos, DEN (at JAC)
  8. Browns, CLE (vs. HOU)
  9. Packers, GB (vs. DET)
  10. Saints, NO (at CAR)
  11. Bills, BUF (vs. MIA)
  12. Cardinals, ARI (vs. MIN)
  13. Giants, NYG (at WAS)
  14. Chiefs, KC (at BAL)
  15. Dolphins, MIA (vs. BUF)
  16. Seahawks, SEA (vs. TEN)
  17. Bengals, CIN (at CHI)
  18. Chargers, LAC (vs. DAL)
  19. Jets, NYJ (vs. NE)
  20. Eagles, PHI (vs. SF)
  21. Bears, CHI (vs. CIN)
  22. Cowboys, DAL (at LAC)
  23. Panthers, CAR (vs. NO)
  24. Colts, IND (vs. LAR)
  25. Jaguars, JAC (vs. DEN)
  26. Titans, TEN (at SEA)
  27. Ravens, BAL (vs. KC)
  28. Vikings, MIN (at ARI)
  29. Raiders, LV (at PIT)
  30. Texans, HOU (at CLE)
  31. Lions , DET (at GB)
  32. Falcons, ATL (at TB)

