September 15, 2021
Tony Romo + NFL Predictions and Picks | SI Media Podcast
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 2: Kickers

If you have to play the matchup, there are a few emerging options available to you in Week 2.
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 2 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Arizona Cardinals Matt Prater

Matt Prater vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Prater produced a respectable eight-point effort in last week’s win over the Titans, and he should at least duplicate that total when the Cardinals host the Vikings. Minnesota allowed 11 points to Evan McPherson a week ago and has given up the seventh-most points to kickers since Week 9 2020.

Start ‘Em

Mason Crosby vs. Lions (Mon., 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Crosby posted a three-point stink bomb in last week’s awful loss to the Saints, but I’m expecting him to rebound when the Packers host the Lions. Detroit’s defense allowed 13 points to Robbie Gould last week and an average of eight fantasy points to kickers over their last 10 games.

Brandon McManus at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McManus had a nice start to the season, scoring nine fantasy points in a win over the Giants. I like him to produce a good line against the Jaguars, who allowed 13 fantasy points to Joey Slye last week and have given up the fifth-most fantasy points to enemy kickers since Week 9 2020.

More Starts

  • Younghoe Koo at Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Greg Zuerlein at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sleepers

  • Dustin Hopkins vs. Giants (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Chris Boswell vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Joey Slye at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Slye went bananas for the Texans last week, scoring 13 fantasy points in a win over the Jaguars. Unfortunately, he’s not going to have nearly the same success against the Browns. Over their last nine games, their defense has surrendered the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers.

Sit ‘Em

Rodrigo Blankenship vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, FOX): A great fantasy asset a season ago, Blankenship started the 2021 campaign off slowly with just four points. He could struggle this week too, as the Colts face a Rams defense that held Cairo Santos to two points last week. Since Week 9 2020, kickers have averaged 6.4 points against them.

Jake Elliott vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, FOX): This week's game against the Niners has a high over/under total (50), so scoring should be plentiful. With that said, I'd still avoid Elliott in this matchup. A week ago, the 49ers allowed just five fantasy points to Austin Seibert, and kickers have averaged 6.3 points against them in the last three games.

More Sits

  • Quinn Nordin at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Evan McPherson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Busts

  • Jason Sanders vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Daniel Carlson at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

