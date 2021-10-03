Week 4: Injuries, Bets and DFS Lineups

Join our live stream and ask your Week 4 lineup questions before today’s games. Stream starts at 12:00 pm (est)

Good morning! Happy NFL Sunday. Let’s get you right up to speed on the latest injury news ahead of today’s games.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

The injury report for this week is long and dotted with fantasy football starters. Some of the stars on this week’s list include Dalvin Cook, Lamar Jackson, and A.J. Brown.

Find out if your players are active, doubtful and still questionable as you lock in your lineups. More news will come in on players whose status is in question, so check back for updates as we near kickoff.

During the games, a live blog on si.com/fantasy will notify you of injured players and the severity of their injuries. Follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter for updates as well.

Play of the Day

The third most expensive Bills receiver in DFS is the one fresh off a two-touchdown outing. That would be Emmanuel Sanders. He and quarterback Josh Allen connected in the end zone twice last week in a blowout win against Washington. Those two touchdowns are more than Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley have caught combined this season. Sanders is developing an important rapport with Allen, who is beginning to play like his 2020 self. There’s great value in plugging sanders at your WR2 or flex spot in DFS.

He’s tied for first on the team in receiving yards with Beasley (194) despite seeing fewer targets than Beasley or Diggs. Sanders has made big plays with the passes Allen has thrown his way (17.6 yards per catch) and he should only see more in what should be a blowout win against the Texans. SI Sportsbook has the line at -17 (-110) in favor of Buffalo. At least one of those scores should come from Sanders.

