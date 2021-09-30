Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season! Hopefully you've cut loose any dead weight and streamlined your roster into a lean, mean fighting machine. There's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.
Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!
Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES
Week 4 Rankings (PPR)
QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at PHI)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (at LAR)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. LV)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Tom Brady, TB (at NE)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. KC)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at DEN)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (at SF)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. PIT)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at NYJ)
- Derek Carr, LV (at LAC)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at MIN)
- Sam Darnold, CAR (at DAL)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. JAC)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at ATL)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (at NO)
- Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Jacoby Brissett, MIA (vs. IND)
- Justin Fields, CHI (vs. DET)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. SEA)
- Jameis Winston, NO (vs. NYG)
- Jared Goff, DET (at CHI)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at CIN)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at GB)
- Mac Jones, NE (vs. TB)
- Carson Wentz, IND (at MIA)
- Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. TEN)
- Davis Mills, HOU (at BUF)
