Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Josh Allen and the Bills are lighting up the scoreboard every week.

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season! Hopefully you've cut loose any dead weight and streamlined your roster into a lean, mean fighting machine. There's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 4 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

Josh Allen, BUF (vs. HOU) Patrick Mahomes, KC (at PHI) Kyler Murray, ARI (at LAR) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. LV) Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI) Tom Brady, TB (at NE) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. KC) Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. CAR) Lamar Jackson, BAL (at DEN) Russell Wilson, SEA (at SF) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. PIT) Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. CLE) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at NYJ) Derek Carr, LV (at LAC) Baker Mayfield, CLE (at MIN) Sam Darnold, CAR (at DAL) Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. JAC) Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at ATL) Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. WAS) Daniel Jones, NYG (at NO) Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. BAL) Jacoby Brissett, MIA (vs. IND) Justin Fields, CHI (vs. DET) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. SEA) Jameis Winston, NO (vs. NYG) Jared Goff, DET (at CHI) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at CIN) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at GB) Mac Jones, NE (vs. TB) Carson Wentz, IND (at MIA) Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. TEN) Davis Mills, HOU (at BUF)

