Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 5: Samaje Perine, Trey Lance

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season is already upon us! With injuries piling up and bye weeks approaching, it’s important to stay active on the waiver wire to stay dominant in your fantasy football leagues. Here are my top additions for the week:

Quarterbacks - Waiver Wire Adds

Trey Lance (SF)

Is this the beginning of the Trey Lane era in San Francisco? After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game early with a calf injury Sunday, Lance stepped in to complete 14 of 23 passes for 165 yards and a score. He connected on a 76-yard touchdown with Deebo Samuel due to Seattle's blown coverage while throwing one interception and adding 41 yards on the ground. We don't know the status for Jimmy G, and the matchup next week with Arizona is not an easy one, but Lance should be added in all leagues as a QB that can give you a solid rushing floor with a good fantasy ceiling. As a college junior In 2019, Lance rushed for 1100 yards at North Dakota State while throwing zero interceptions. He's excellent in play-action, and this could be just what the Niners need to get back on track. The jury is still out, but you can't leave this talent on the wire. He's available in 70% of leagues.

FAAB: 12%

Taylor Heinicke (WFT)

Plain and simple, as far as fantasy QB’s go, Taylor Heinicke is a stud. In Sunday’s game, Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three scores while adding another 43 yards on the ground. That was good enough to finish ahead of Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Russ Wilson, and Lamar Jackson. Since taking over the starting role in Week 2, Heinicke has finished as a Top 12 quarterback each week, and he is the number 13 fantasy QB overall on the season. If you are looking for a bye week stash, or you’re in a superflex league, Heinicke is a must-add. He’s available in 90% of leagues.

FAAB: 11%

Taysom Hill (NO)

Yep. I said it. If you're in a deep or superflex league, stash him now. Even if the Saints stick with Jameis Winston, they're using Taysom Hill in red zone packages, and he could help you through a bye week. Hill has three touchdowns and 60 rushing yards across the last two weeks, and he finished this week with more points than Jameis Winston, Kirk Cousins, and Tom Brady. Hill is available in 98% of fantasy football leagues.

FAAB: 1%

More QBs: Sam Darnold (CAR), Justin Fields (CHI)

Running Backs - Waiver Wire Adds

Samaje Perine (CIN)

Surprise, surprise! It looks like Joe Mixon has been bit by the injury bug again. This time for a low-grade ankle sprain. Mixon has been serving as the true workhorse back for the Bengals. His 83 rushing attempts on the season are second only to Derrick Henry, and if you rostered Mixon, now is the time to pick up Samaje Perine. Though we haven’t seen a lot of Perine this year, he stepped in when Mixon left the game and logged seven rushing yards on three attempts while securing his only target for 15 yards. In 2020, Perine was an efficient runner, averaging 4.8 yards per carry on 63 attempts. Hopefully, Mixon’s week-to-week status won’t turn into an entire season, but it’s wise to have Perine ready to go. Rookie Chris Evans will also see some opportunity, but Perine is the priority, and he’s available in 98% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 7%

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Damien Williams (CHI)

A late-game knee injury still didn't ruin a huge fantasy day for David Montgomery, who rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Bear's victory over Detroit. It looks as though Montgomery has avoided the ACL tear, but it's unclear if he will be ready to go next week. Damien Williams also suffered a thigh bruise during Sunday's game, but he should be able to suit up Sunday even if Monty doesn't. Williams rushed for 70 yards on eight carries while catching both of his targets for 15 yards in Monty's absence and should be rostered for the Week 5 matchup vs. Raiders. Williams is available in 91% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 7%

Jeremy McNichols (TEN)

In the absence of Julio Jones and AJ Brown, it wasn't a wide receiver, but RB Jeremy McNichols who saw the most team targets in Sunday's loss to the Jets. McNichols was targeted a whopping 12 times, and he secured eight of those targets for 74 yards while adding 11 yards on the ground in his single rushing attempt. Derrick Henry is the workhorse back for the Titans, already seeing a monster 113 attempts for 510 yards while catching 14 of his 15 targets for 125 yards, but should the Titans decide to ease up a bit on Henry to keep him fresh down the stretch, or should Henry suffer any injury, McNichols is a must-add. Darrynton Evans is on the IR, and McNichols is the target. McNichols is available in 98% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 7%

Alex Collins (SEA)

It was Alex Collins, and not Chris Carson, who had the better fantasy day on Sunday in Seattle's win over the San Francisco 49ers. Collins finished the day with 15.8 PPR points to Chris Carson's 3.1. He was the more efficient runner, averaging 4.4 yards on 10 attempts, and he secured both of his targets for 34 yards while also finding the end zone. He played only three fewer snaps than Carson on Sunday and had a more than 50% increase in snap share from Week 3. It's unclear what's happening with Carson, but if Carson is nursing an injury, it appears Collins could be the next man up. Collins is available in 99% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 4%

More RBs: Darrel Williams (KC), Kenneth Gainwell (PHI), Brandon Bolden (NE), Chris Evans (CIN)

Wide Receivers - Waiver Wire Adds

Darnell Mooney (CHI)

After four weeks of play, it looks like the No. 1 target in Chicago is not Allen Robinson; it's Darnell Mooney. Mooney has out-snapped Robinson every week, and he's had more targets, more catches and more receiving yards than the previously quarterback-proof veteran. Mooney had a big game with Fields on Sunday, catching five of seven targets for 125 yards while adding another 10 on the ground. Mooney is still available in 62% of fantasy leagues.

FAAB: 21%

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jamison Crowder (NYJ)

I've always been a fan of Jamison Crowder in PPR formats, and in his first game back from the IR, he picked up right where he left off. Wilson peppered him with nine targets which he turned into seven catches, 61 yards, and a score. There may not be a lot to be excited about in this Jets offense, but a veteran slot receiver could be just what a rookie quarterback needs to find his groove. Crowder is available in 80% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 13%

Kalif Raymond (DET)

Kalif Raymond’s 72.4% team snap share is second only to TJ Hockenson for this struggling Detroit offense, and this week he logged his first career two-touchdown game. Goff & Co. will be playing from behind in most contests, and Raymond is available in 99% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 6%

Kadarius Toney (NYG)

Toney saw a healthy snap-share for the second week in a row with the absence of both Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton. The first-round pick looked good, catching six of his nine targets for 78 yards in Sunday’s win over the Saints. He’s the fastest target on the team, and his 6.3 average yards after catch suggest the Giants should continue to target the talented rookie. Toney is available in 97% of leagues.

FAAB: 6%

Van Jefferson (LAR)

Though Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have played a 90% snap share for the Rams, Van Jefferson has still carved out a healthy role at 76%. Arizona was able to limit Cooper Kupp on Sunday, and as a result, Jefferson was the focus for Stafford. Jefferson caught all six of his targets for 90 yards and a score. He and DeSean Jackson should have big weeks as deep threats in this offense, with Jefferson having a much higher floor and more consistent target share. Jefferson is available in 95% of leagues. Jefferson is available in 95% of leagues.

FAAB: 6%

John Ross III (NYG)

Ross was fantastic in his first game back from the IR, producing 77 yards, three catches and a score while only playing 28 snaps. We don't know how long the Giants will be without Shepherd and Toney, but I see Ross getting more opportunities to develop chemistry with Daniel Jones. Ross is available in 100% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 3%

More WRs: Hunter Renfrow (LVR), Curtis Samuel (WFT), Quez Watkins (PHI), Quintez Cephus (DET), Kendrick Bourne (NE), James Washington (PIT)

Tight Ends - Waiver Wire Adds

Dalton Schultz (DAL)

Schultz makes the list for the second week in a row because somehow he is still available in 66% of leagues, yet he is the TE3 on the season. Schultz has become one of Prescott's favorite targets in a potent and varied offense. On Sunday, he played the same amount of snaps as CeeDee Lamb and saw the most team targets, which he turned into six catches, 58 yards and a score.

FAAB: up to 11%

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz (PHI)

Ertz has seen 15 targets across the past two games, which he has turned into 113 total yards and a score. I like looking for experienced tight ends playing with less-experienced quarterbacks, and Hurts/Ertz fits that bill. If you missed out on Goedert, Ertz is a good pivot for a decent weekly floor, and he's available in 75% of leagues.

FAAB: 4%

More TEs: Mo-Alie Cox (IND). Maxx Williams (ARI)

Team Defense - Waiver Wire Adds

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys lead the league in takeaways, and they are the current #6 fantasy defense- not something any of us thought we would be reading even one month ago! It's a good matchup this week with the Giants, and they are available in 80% of fantasy leagues.

FAAB: up to 7%

