November 28, 2021
Winners Club: Injury Roundup, Player Rankings and DFS Lineup Help

Check the injury report and recommendations from SI analysts before setting your fantasy lineup.
Good morning! Hopefully the Thanksgiving games saw your fantasy teams get out to a healthy lead. Regardless of how Thursday turned out, our analysts have advice to help you make up ground on Sunday, set the correct lineup and make a playoff push.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

Kareem Hunt and Logan Thomas are set to make their return from injured reserve while Michael Carter and A.J. Brown were both placed on the list, knocking them out for a few weeks. No starting quarterbacks carried injury designations into the weekend after a few weeks that saw some of the best signal callers miss time. See which players are active, inactive, questionable and doubtful in the Week 12 injury report.

Winners Club Live Stream and Twitter Takeover

Join Michael Fabiano and Jen Piacenti on the Sports Illustrated YouTube channel for their weekly live stream. They’ll talk about their top plays this week and answer your last-minute lineup questions. Follow them on Twitter at @Michael_Fabiano and @Jenpiacenti and tweet at them to submit your questions or drop them in the comments. At 11:30 a.m. ET, I’ll be back in my usual spot at @SI_Fantasy for a Twitter takeover. You can also send your questions to @Kkylewood for a start/sit Q&A.

SI Recommends

Essential Reading

Week 12 Player Rankings: Fabiano ranks the top plays at each position every week to help you sort out your lineups. The Patriots D/ST is his top play at the position against the Titans, see how Fabiano ranks the top skill position players for this week.

NFL Line Movement: Frankie Taddeo follows the money each week to see which NFL spreads are on the move. The Steelers-Bengals game moved seven points, from Pittsburgh being a field-goal favorite to Cincinnati giving four points. Taddeo helps you make sense of the changes and lays out each team’s Against the Spread (ATS) record and other pertinent information.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Fabiano’s famous column answers the toughest questions fantasy managers face week in and week out. At the running back position, Fabiano is projecting bounce back weeks for a few players who have burned their managers lately. He also recommends a few value DFS plays for each position to round out your lineups.

Fantasy Player Projections: Shawn Childs compiles stat projections each week for dozens and dozens of players at each position to help give you an idea of what their usage and performance will be. Lamar Jackson is the QB1 this week—see how he gets there and which other quarterbacks are in for big games.

DFS Lineup Advice: One dud can sink your DFS lineup and keep you far away from claiming the top prize. Childs has picks and lineup assistance to help you avoid the duds and pick the studs who will carry your team to a big payout.

