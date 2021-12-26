Fantasy Playoffs Need-to-Know Info, Plus NFL Picks

Find out who’s in, who’s out and who our analysts are picking in Week 16.

The NFL is back to its regularly scheduled programming this week, but COVID-19 is still impacting Week 16.

Some of the league’s biggest stars – and thus, fantasy contributors – are out for the second round of the postseason and are missing key games in the cutthroat NFL playoff race. Catch up on all the news you may have missed over the holiday weekend to prepare for another loaded NFL Sunday.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

Fantasy managers found out early Sunday morning that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not clear COVID-19 protocols, meaning he will miss Kansas City’s game against the Steelers. Tyreek Hill was able to test out on Saturday, so he’ll be in the lineup for Andy Reid. The COVID-19 list claimed several other fantasy stars this week, and there’s plenty of more traditional hamstring and ankle flare-ups that bring players’ status into question. Bring yourself up to date with the Week 16 Injury Report.

