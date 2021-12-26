Week 16 Gameday Injury Updates

COVID-19 is once again having an outsized effect on players’ availability around the NFL this week. Notable stars ruled out due to the virus include Austin Ekeler, Travis Kelce and Dalvin Cook, among others.

Those three players being sidelined on Sunday is likely to swing many fantasy matchups in the second round of the postseason and should impact the tight NFL playoff race as well.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens—OUT

Jackson (ankle) is out for the second game in a row and will miss his third this season. Tyler Huntley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Huntley has started in relief for Jackson this year and accounted for four touchdowns last week. Josh Johnson, who played for the Jets earlier this season, is in line to start against the Bengals.



Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields, Bears—QUESTIONABLE

Fields (ankle) is listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game against Seattle. Andy Dalton (hand/groin) was ruled out. Nick Foles was named the starter by coach Matt Nagy on Friday. This will be Foles’ first action of the 2021 season. The Bears are one of just five teams already eliminated from playoff contention.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos—OUT

Bridgewater (concussion) left the game against the Bengals in Week 15 and was carted off. Drew Lock, who has played sparingly this season, replaced Bridgewater and will start against the Raiders.

Jared Goff, Lions—OUT

Goff tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and coach Dan Campbell said on Friday that it’s “highly unlikely” Goff will play against the Falcons. Tim Boyle is expected to start Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Taysom Hill, Saints—OUT

Hill and backup Trevor Siemian were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, knocking them out for Monday’s bout with the Dolphins. Rookie Ian Book will get his first NFL start against Miami.

Running backs

Austin Ekeler, Chargers—OUT

Ekeler announced Saturday night that he tested positive for COVID-19 again and he’s out against the Texans. Justin Jackson will replace Ekeler when the team travels to Houston. Jackson had a season-high 99 scrimmage yards against the Chiefs last Thursday.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings—OUT

Cook was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday after testing positive for the virus. Because he is unvaccinated, he is out Sunday against the Rams and will be sidelined for 10 days.

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

D’Andre Swift, Lions—QUESTIONABLE

Swift (shoulder) remains questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. He returned to practice in a limited capacity this week. Swift last played for Detroit, which has been eliminated from playoff contention, in Week 12.

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers—INJURED RESERVE

Fournette (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. He will miss the remainder of the regular season but should be able to return for the playoffs. Fournette left last week’s game against the Saints and did not return.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team—QUESTIONABLE

Gibson (toe) is a game-time decision against the Cowboys, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. There is some optimism that Gibson, Washington’s leading rusher, can play. Washington’s primary pass-catching back and backup J.D. McKissic was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday.

Damien Harris, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE

Harris (hamstring) will reportedly play against the Bills, according to Rapoport. Harris last played Week 13 against Buffalo when he ran for a season-best 111 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) was ruled out. Stevenson started against the Colts last week.

Wide receivers

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs—ACTIVE

Hill cleared COVID-19 protocols on Saturday and is available for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, according to multiple reports.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers—OUT

Evans (hamstring) was ruled out against the Panthers. He was injured in last week’s game against the Saints and did not practice all week.

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers—OUT

Godwin tore his ACL in the Week 15 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the season. He’s Tampa Bay’s leading receiver with 1,103 yards this season.

D.J. Moore, Panthers—QUESTIONABLE

Moore (hamstring) is expected to play against the Buccaneers, according to Rapoport. Carolina’s leading receiver has not missed a game all season.

Brandin Cooks, Texans—OUT

Cooks was not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chargers, which rules him out a week after his best game of the season.

Mike Williams, Chargers—OUT

Williams was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, ruling him out against the Texans.

Adam Thielen, Vikings—QUESTIONABLE

Thielen (ankle) is expected to play against the Rams, according to Schefter. He last played in Week 13 against Detroit.

Gabriel Davis, Bills—OUT

Davis, who is reportedly unvaccinated, was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and is out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Davis has four touchdowns in his last three games and now will miss a crucial AFC East matchup and be out for 10 days.

Cole Beasley, Bills—OUT

Beasley, who is also unvaccinated, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week and will be unavailable against New England. He will miss 10 days because he tested positive, according to Rapoport.

Josh Reynolds, Lions—QUESTIONABLE

Reynolds (thigh) remains questionable heading into Sunday’s game against Atlanta. He’s emerged as a strong target for the Lions since joining the team in November, though quarterback Jared Goff is out.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce, Chiefs—OUT

Kelce did not clear protocols Sunday morning and will not be able to suit up against the Steelers, according to Schefter. Kelce was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday even though he had not yet cleared protocols, according to Rapoport, in hopes he could clear protocols on Sunday and be available. He will miss his first game of the season while Kansas City chases the No. 1 seed.

Darren Waller, Raiders—DOUBTFUL

Waller (knee/back) missed practice this week and is doubtful to play in his first game since Week 12. Las Vegas has a crucial divisional bout with the Broncos on Sunday and could be without its second-leading receiver for the fourth consecutive game.

Dan Arnold, Jaguars—INJURED RESERVE

Arnold (knee) was designated for return from the Injured Reserve. He hasn’t played since Week 12.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers—OUT

Freiermuth (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. It will mark the first game the rookie will miss this season.

