Who Is the MVP: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?
Wild-Card Round Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Najee Harris is a top RB option for the upcoming wild card weekend.

SI Fantasy welcomes you to the NFL playoffs with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WILD CARD FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: January 12, 2022

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

