Super Bowl Fantasy Rankings: Matthew Stafford vs. Joe Burrow

We, as fans, are always Super Bowl bound! Fortunately for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, it's their turn in the spotlight and under the magnifying glass. Whether you're playing DFS or a special postseason-only fantasy league, Sports Illustrated is here to help you dominate!

Super Bowl Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

Matthew Stafford, LAR (at CIN) Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. LAR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. LAR) Cam Akers, LAR (at CIN) Sony Michel, LAR (at CIN) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. LAR) Chris Evans, CIN (vs. LAR)

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

Cooper Kupp, LAR (at CIN) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. LAR) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. LAR) Odell Beckham Jr., LAR (at CIN) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. LAR) Van Jefferson, LAR (at CIN) Ben Skowronek, LAR (at CIN)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Tyler Higbee, LAR (at CIN) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. LAR) Kendall Blanton, LAR (at CIN) Drew Sample, CIN (vs. LAR)

FLEX RANKINGS

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at CIN) Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. LAR) Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. LAR) Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. LAR) Odell Beckham Jr., WR, LAR (at CIN) Cam Akers, RB, LAR (at CIN) Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. LAR) Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at CIN) C.J. Uzomah, TE, CIN (vs. LAR) Van Jefferson, WR, LAR (at CIN) Sony Michel, RB, LAR (at CIN) Samaje Perine, RB, CIN (vs. LAR) Ben Skowronek, WR, LAR (at CIN) Kendall Blanton, TE, LAR (at CIN) Drew Sample, TE, CIN (vs. LAR) Chris Evans, RB, CIN (vs. LAR)

KICKER RANKINGS

Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. LAR) Matt Gay, LAR (at CIN)

TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS

Rams, LAR (at CIN) Bengals, CIN (vs. LAR)

