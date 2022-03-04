Skip to main content
Report: Cowboys Plan to Release Amari Cooper
Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Amari Cooper

If the Cowboys release their veteran wideout, he could produce good numbers with one of these eight teams.

A recent report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter indicates that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is “likely to be released at the start of the new league year.” The new league year begins March 16, with the 2022 free agency and trading periods starting that day at 4 p.m. ET.

Dallas is on the hook for $20 million fully guaranteed and carries a $22 million cap hit if he is still on the roster on March 20. The team would take on a $6 million dead cap hit if he’s released by that deadline.

Amari Cooper stands on the field.

Cooper has spent his last three-and-a-half seasons in Dallas after coming over from the Raiders via trade about halfway through the 2018 season. In 2021, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star posted his worst fantasy season since 2017, with 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished the 2021 NFL season as the No. 27 WR in PPR leagues.

Assuming Cooper hits the open market, let’s take a closer look at some of the best fantasy landing spots for the 27-year-old:

Kansas City Chiefs: Not a shock. As much as is made about this offense, they’ve essentially been without a dependable No. 2 receiver for the duration of Patrick Mahomes’s tenure. You may be confused about my shade toward Mecole Hardman, but he disappears for huge stretches. Tyreek Hill is a bolt of lightning offensively, but the rest of the receivers have just been inept. Cooper would give them another weapon and with defenses forced to key on Hill and Travis Kelce, Cooper can abuse single coverage on the outside for the benefit of the scoreboard and fantasy managers.

Chicago Bears: The only receiver of note on the payroll in 2022 is Darnell Mooney. Allen Robinson, Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin don’t seem likely to return. A pairing with Justin Fields could be the start of something special for the Bears and fantasy managers, but it’s not all roses. Chicago averaged the third-fewest passing yards per game (188.6) and fourth-fewest passing touchdowns (16) last year. The presence of Cooper could only help and he’d be a good mentor to Mooney, who well exceeded last season’s expectations.

Atlanta Falcons: In the Week 9 edition of my Dynasty Watch series some months back, I touched on Calvin Ridley’s future status. As much as I can appreciate taking time for mental health and I sincerely wish him the best, the Falcons must do what’s best for their team. Ridley was Cooper’s heir apparent for Alabama when he began his collegiate career. I can only assume they know each other well. Ridley having a familiar face around—someone he may have looked up to when he was in Tuscaloosa—might serve him well if and when he returns. It would also take a ton of pressure off Cooper to be Atlanta’s WR2 on the depth chart and free him up to be a complementary piece in this offense.

Washington Commanders: Besides Terry McLaurin, the Commanders are in a tough spot. Curtis Samuel only saw action in five games and despite his upside, he’s entering his sixth season with good, but not great production on his resume. Beyond that duo, the cupboard is bare.

New York Giants: Kenny Golladay? Meh. Darius Slayton? Not bad. John Ross III? I don’t think so. Kadarius Toney? O.K., he looked pretty good. The receiving corps plays at a level less than the sum of its parts. Was it the play-calling, coaching staff or Daniel Jones?

Tennessee Titans: Safe to say the Julio Jones signing last year didn’t go as planned. Jones turned 33 last month and has been limited to just 19 games over the last two seasons. A dependable option like Cooper paired alongside A.J. Brown could create a lot of mismatches.

Detroit Lions: I didn’t save the best for last, but the Lions need a shake-up offensively to keep some forward momentum going from last year. Sure, the record doesn’t reflect the level of enthusiasm bubbling up under this franchise, but it’s safe to say the Lions have never been the ideal free agent landing spot for anybody. Signing Cooper could take some of the heavy expectations off the shoulders of young WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.K., the Bucs aren’t signing anybody, as their cap situation is a mess with so many pending free agents. However, Chris Godwin played with the franchise tag in the 2021 season and was handsomely paid nearly $16 million. Now, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in his age-26 season. Assuming the Bucs opt to not re-sign him, which is likely, Cooper would be a good choice to play beside Mike Evans if the price is right. All that in mind, his fantasy potential would hinge heavily on the yet-to-be determined quarterback that will follow Tom Brady—unless it’s Tom Brady.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers

