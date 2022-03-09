Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline has come and gone, and five NFL offensive players received their team’s franchise tag.

So, what does this mean for your fantasy football team? Let’s break it down.

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

After the blockbuster news that reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers would be staying in Green Bay on a four-year deal, it was only a matter of hours before Adams was tagged. Adams and Green Bay had failed to come to a long-term deal last off-season, but knowing that Rodgers is in for the next four seasons probably eases the pain of not being able to test the free agency market. Adams will earn $20.1 million fully guaranteed for 2022.

Adams has consistently been one of the best wide receivers in football, playing his entire career with his “last dance” partner, Aaron Rodgers. Fantasy managers can expect more of the same elite production with the duo now in place for 2022. Adams finished as the WR1 in 2020 and the WR2 in 2021 in PPR leagues. He will be a consensus first-round pick in 2022 fantasy drafts.

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin was tagged for the second year in a row as the Tampa Bay Bucs tried to work toward a long-term deal with the star wideout. Godwin will receive $18.42 million fully guaranteed for 2022.

Godwin was set to be one of the most sought after free-agents on the market, despite coming off an ACL tear that sidelined him late in the season. Godwin had 98 catches for 1104 yards while playing in just 14 games this season. He finished the year as the WR15 but was the WR8 in PPR. With Tampa Bay’s 2022 QB in question, Godwin remains a good fantasy pick, but fantasy owners should temper expectations.

TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have decided to tag Schultz, indicating they will be looking to move Amari Cooper or DeMarcus Lawrence. Schultz will receive 10.9 million in 2022 if the Cowboys don’t negotiate a long-term contract.

Schultz will remain a strong TE target for fantasy football managers. Schultz tied Amari Cooper for second on the team with 104 targets, only behind CeeDee Lamb. The tight end ended the season with 78 catches for 808 yards and eight TDs and finished the year as the TE3 in PPR leagues.

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns tagged their TE in a surprise move on Monday. This calls into question the future of Austin Hooper as Njoku and the Browns likely negotiate a longer-term deal. Njoku is set to make 10.9 guaranteed in 2022 with the tag.

With the questionable QB play in Cleveland and the fact that Njoku only played 36% of offensive snaps this season, there’s not a lot to get excited about for fantasy football.

Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Gesicki received the Dolphins franchise tag after a career year with 73 catches for 780 yards and two TDs. He will receive a guaranteed 10.9 million in 2022.

With Mike McDaniel now in Miami, one can only guess this means more good things ahead for Gesicki. In his interview at the combine last week, McDaniel said, "there are multiple ways to use players. We've had tight ends in our history that have been featured pass-catchers. We have no problem, hesitation or concern in Mike being able to block." Gesicki has finished as a Top 12 fantasy TE for the past three seasons, and should McDaniel deploy him more as a slot receiver, so the ceiling could be very high for the talented tight end. Fantasy Football managers should feel confident drafting Gesicki in 2022.

With the above players tagged, here are the free agents that will be even more in demand.

