Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Fantasy
Tom Brady Announces That He is Coming Out of Retirement
Tom Brady Announces That He is Coming Out of Retirement

Fantasy Football Impact: Tom Brady Unretires

Tom Brady declares he's coming back for the 2022 as quarterback of the Buccaneers which is great for fantasy football players.

Well, that didn’t last long.

Tom Brady has decided not to retire after all and will instead return to the gridiron. As he wrote on his social media platforms on Sunday evening, “I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.” That has fantasy fans smiling.

The implications are simple. Brady, who threw for a league-high 5,316 yards with 43 touchdowns and finished as the No. 3 quarterback based on fantasy points, will be a Top-8 option at the position entering his age 45 season (that’s still incredible to write).

His return also makes it a lot safer to choose Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in drafts. Godwin, coming off a torn ACL, will be a borderline No. 1 while Evans is a solid No. 2 in an offense that won't have Antonio Brown in the mix.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Brady’s return could also impact the decisions of free-agents-to-be Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski, who might be more likely to remain in Tampa with the G.O.A.T. The Bucs still have a lot of work to do with their cap situation, so stay tuned on that.

This also takes the Buccaneers out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and the free-agent or trade markets for a starting quarterback. Instead, I’d expect them to re-sign Blaine Gabbert as a backup. Brady being back makes our fantasy lives much better.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of the center court March Madness logo before the game between the UNCG Spartans and the Florida State Seminoles in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Seth Davis, Clark Kellogg Predict Same National Title Game

Here’s a hint: Both teams won their respective conference championships.

By Jelani Scott
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Early 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

No such thing as too early when we're talking about fantasy football rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Gonzaga’s starting lineup walks off the court
Play
College Basketball

West Region Breakdown: Zags’ Road to Redemption Won’t Be Easy

Fueled by last year’s championship loss, Gonzaga will be anxious to return to the Final Four. But can Duke or Texas Tech spoil things?

By Pat Forde
ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome.
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Men’s Tourney Projection Nearly Perfect

ESPN’s star bracketologist aced the tournament projection test once again.

By Mike McDaniel
Tom Brady after losing to the Rams.
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady’s Decision to Un-Retire

Twitter was a glorious mess after Brady dropped this bombshell.

By Joseph Salvador
The March Madness logo prior to the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Syracuse Orange in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Play
College Basketball

Breaking: Entire 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament Field Revealed

Here is the full 68-team field for the men’s edition of March Madness.

By Jelani Scott
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ahead of a game against the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Announces That He Is Coming Out of Retirement

The legendary quarterback will play at least one more year after all.

By Dan Lyons
Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren walks to a team huddle during a timeout.
Play
College Basketball

Selection Committee Ranks Every Men’s Tourney Team From 1 to 68

Here’s how the selection committee saw each team stack up in this year’s field of 68.

By Zach Koons