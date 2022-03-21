Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Fantasy
Fantasy Football Impact of Davante Adams Trade
Fantasy Football Impact of Davante Adams Trade

Fantasy Impact: Titans Acquire Robert Woods

Trade means more targets for Woods in Tennessee and more for Allen Robinson with Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans pulled off a trade this weekend, agreeing to a deal that sent Robert Woods to Nashville in exchange for a sixth-round selection. Such a move was rumored after the Rams signed veteran wideout Allen Robinson.

The trade is good news for Woods, who is now the No. 2 wideout in Tennessee and will play alongside A.J. Brown. Coming off an ACL tear, however, he is likely to be more of a No. 3 fantasy wide receiver or flex starter (barring setbacks) in upcoming 2022 drafts.

The addition of Woods and veteran tight end Austin Hooper are both upgrades for Ryan Tannehill, who gets a few new weapons in the passing game. He’ll be a No. 2 fantasy quarterback in most drafts, though he still won’t be as highly targeted as in 2021 drafts.

In Los Angeles, the departure of Woods makes Robinson more attractive in drafts. In fact, he could push into the top 30 players at the position. The one caveat is that the Rams could re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. In that sort of scenario, Robinson could see his target share threatened at some point in November, once OBJ is back from an ACL tear.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Still, Robinson’s stock is on the rise. At least for right now.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

Fantasy/Betting
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Gable Steveson celebrates after winning the NCAA championship
Play
Wrestling

NCAA Champ Gable Steveson Says He’ll Be at ‘WrestleMania’

“I’m going to put my heart out there.”

By Justin Barrasso
TCU guard Mike Miles reacts to losing in Sunday’s NCAA tournament second round game against Arizona.
Play
Extra Mustard

Twitter Erupts Over Non-Call in Arizona vs. TCU

All eyes were directed at the NCAA’s officiating once again late Sunday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) as center Nikola Jokic defends.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: One Big Question For All 30 Teams

What to expect from each team as the NBA playoffs near.

By Michael Shapiro
mmqb-big-board-update-hutchinson-wilson-gardner
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft Order: First-Round Picks, Post-Free Agency Team Needs

Where the top college talent gets drafted will have a major impact on fantasy.

By Matt De Lima
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Brenden Aaronson hurts his knee entering USMNT camp
Soccer

The Form, Fitness and Injuries That’ll Define USMNT’s Last Qualifiers

The end of World Cup qualifying is nearly here, but the U.S., again, won’t be at full strength. How the squad is utilized—and individuals’ form—will make all the difference.

By Avi Creditor
Miam players celebrate during a timeout in the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
College Basketball

Dates, Times for the Men’s Sweet 16 Announced

The first slate of Sweet 16 games will tip off Thursday.

By Joseph Salvador
Jamal Crawford
Play
NBA

NBA Veteran Jamal Crawford Announces Retirement

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year is calling it a career.

By Mike McDaniel