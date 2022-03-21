The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans pulled off a trade this weekend, agreeing to a deal that sent Robert Woods to Nashville in exchange for a sixth-round selection. Such a move was rumored after the Rams signed veteran wideout Allen Robinson.

The trade is good news for Woods, who is now the No. 2 wideout in Tennessee and will play alongside A.J. Brown. Coming off an ACL tear, however, he is likely to be more of a No. 3 fantasy wide receiver or flex starter (barring setbacks) in upcoming 2022 drafts.

The addition of Woods and veteran tight end Austin Hooper are both upgrades for Ryan Tannehill, who gets a few new weapons in the passing game. He’ll be a No. 2 fantasy quarterback in most drafts, though he still won’t be as highly targeted as in 2021 drafts.

In Los Angeles, the departure of Woods makes Robinson more attractive in drafts. In fact, he could push into the top 30 players at the position. The one caveat is that the Rams could re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. In that sort of scenario, Robinson could see his target share threatened at some point in November, once OBJ is back from an ACL tear.

Still, Robinson’s stock is on the rise. At least for right now.

