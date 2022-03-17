Skip to main content
NFL Players Around the League Are on the Move as Free Agency Continues
Fantasy Impact: Allen Robinson Signs With Rams

Adding the veteran WR might be good news for Matthew Stafford, but it might cut into Cooper Kupp's fantasy value.

Allen Robinson might have been the biggest bust in fantasy football last season. Now he has a new home, and it’s not going to make him much more attractive for managers.

The veteran has signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. It’s a positive in terms of real football, as the Rams just got even more talented with the addition of a wideout who has a trio of 1,000-yard seasons on his resume. And yes, it makes Matthew Stafford slightly more valuable in 2022 drafts.

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) catches a pass as Rams defensive back Darious Williams (11) defends.

But it’s getting really crowded in the Rams’ passing game.

Los Angeles already has the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, who is coming off the best statistical season ever at the position. They’ll also have Robert Woods back from an injured knee in addition to Van Jefferson and TE Tyler Higbee. Also, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested on Twitter that the Rams still “hope” to keep Odell Beckham Jr.

Let’s also keep in mind that the Rams’ talented backfield shouldn’t be ignored, as Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. should both be somewhat involved in the pass attack.

While things can of course change during the season due to injuries, etc., I can’t see a scenario outside of a Woods setback in which Robinson is more than a No. 4 fantasy wide receiver. His presence also hurts the value of Woods upon his return, and those of you who have dynasty shares of Van Jefferson, find a bucket because you’re probably sick.

I also don’t love this move as it pertains to Kupp, who is the consensus No. 1 wideout in fantasy land. Will he still be great? Absolutely. Historic (again)? Probably not. The Rams didn’t dish out $30 million of guaranteed cash to let Robinson go unused in the offense.

Furthermore, this move makes me favor Davante Adams (assuming he and the Green Bay Packers get a new deal done) slightly more than Kupp at wideout for next season.

In Chicago, this move all but confirms what we all already knew would happen. That’s the rise up the depth chart for Darnell Mooney, who will be a popular fantasy sleeper. They’ll also have to lean more on tight end Cole Kmet, who has late-round appeal.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

