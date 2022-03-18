Skip to main content
NFL Players Around the League Are on the Move as Free Agency Continues

Fantasy Impact: Deshaun Watson to the Browns

In a shocking twist, Cleveland gets the elite fantasy QB it was looking for.

The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes is now over, and the winners are the Cleveland Browns. Our own Albert Breer reports the Browns gave up three first-round picks and two additional picks in the trade. According to Ian Rapoport, Watson will get a fully guaranteed five-year deal worth $230 million. The move has huge fantasy implications.

The last time we saw Watson on an NFL gridiron was in 2020, when he led the league in passing yards and finished fifth in fantasy points among quarterbacks. Watson, 26, has averaged more than 20 fantasy points per contest in each of his four seasons. The veteran quarterback would be seen as a top-10 fantasy option at his position heading into 2022 drafts, but a potential league-imposed suspension in light of civil suits against him could impact that rank.

I do wonder, however, if this is the best fit for Watson from a fantasy standpoint. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski likes to run the football, which has been evident in the production (or lack thereof) of his quarterbacks. Between Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield, no field general has finished better than 15th in fantasy points under his watch. The most pass attempts those quarterbacks have had in a season was Mayfield’s 486 in 2020.

Watson had 544 attempts in his last full NFL campaign.

Watson is a huge upgrade over Cousins and Mayfield, of course, but I still feel like these are notable stats. I also believe his presence under center will make Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt a bit less attractive, as it would be odd if Stefanski didn’t throw the ball more with his new (and very expensive) field general at the helm. Watson has also rushed for more than 400 yards in each of his last three seasons, which would take at least some of the opportunities away from Chubb and Hunt in the ground game.

January 4, 2020: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaves the field after an NFL game against Bills.

On the flip side, I like the move for the value of Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku. Watson is a far better passer than Mayfield and more likely to get his receivers the ball more often and more accurately. That is obviously good news.

The big question, of course, is how long Watson will be suspended (assuming he is) and who will be quarterbacking the Browns in the interim? Currently, that would be Case Keenum. If he’s the starter for six to eight games, for example, then we’ll have to adjust projections appropriately and alter player values heading into fantasy drafts.

Regardless, Watson will be a No. 1 fantasy quarterback whenever he’s back in action.

This move also means the end of the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland. The Browns will have several suitors for him, including the Colts and Seahawks. The sweepstakes losers, the Falcons and Saints, could now remain status quo. Matt Ryan should be back in Atlanta, while New Orleans might now push harder to re-sign Jameis Winston.

But with the NFL, especially this offseason, nothing is for certain.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

