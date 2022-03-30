Fantasy Baseball: Five Sleepers to Target If You Need Late-Round Pitchers

Earlier this week, I gave you five late-round hitters that could boost your fantasy lineup. Looking for late-round wins and saves? Here are five pitchers that are flying under the radar that could produce big returns!

Andrew Kittredge (RP), Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay is known for mixing and matching its closers, but if you’re looking for saves late in your draft, Kittredge looks to be on the strong side of the committee for the Rays now that Pete Fairbanks is facing a lengthy absence due to a strained lat. Kittredge was excellent in relief last year, pitching to a 1.88 ERA and .9 WHIP in 71.2 innings, with nine wins and eight saves. Kittredge has four pitches, and his slider induced a 41% whiff rate in 2021. He may not get you 30 saves, but he should be able to get you 20, and he can help protect your ratios. It’s not unlikely he can also throw in double-digit wins as well, pitching for the committee-happy Rays. He’s currently going after pick 200 in fantasy drafts.

Jesus Luzardo (RP/SP), Miami Marlin

Luzardo was a candidate for Rookie of the Year just over a year ago, but it hasn’t gone well since. A trade to the Marlins seemed to be a good move for the young lefty, but he didn’t fare much better in Miami after leaving Oakland. However, in the shortened spring training, there are lots of reasons to be optimistic. Luzardo has already hit 97 on the gun this spring while striking out seven and only walking one. In seven innings pitched, he has yet to allow an earned run. It’s a very limited sample size, but Miami has been known for grooming young talented pitchers the last few seasons. He’s currently going in the 24th round, so it’s worth taking a shot on Luzardo having a breakout season.

Tony Gonsolin (SP/RP), Los Angeles Dodgers

Gonsolin looks to be in line for the fifth spot in the Dodgers’ rotation, despite the fact they traded for Tyler Anderson. The only real issue with Gonsolin is health. When he has pitched, he has been excellent. Last season, Gonsolin pitched to a 3.23 ERA across 55.2 innings, and for his career he has a 2.85 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP across 142.1 innings. He pitches for the team favored to win the World Series, so he should be able to rack up a few wins with good ratio protection. He’s currently off the board at pick 275.

Matt Barnes (RP), Boston Red Sox

Barnes was absolutely dominant in the first half of 2021, pitching to a 2.61 ERA and a .9 WHIP with 19 saves across 38 innings. Then he completely fell apart after the All-Star break. Maybe it had to do with sticky stuff, maybe it had to do with a breakthrough Covid case and a bizarre thumb injury, but no matter what it was, Boston hasn’t brought in anyone to be their clear-cut closer. That leaves Barnes as the reliever who should see the bulk of the save opportunities. Pick him up at pick 215 and hope you can get at least half a good season before you have to find a replacement on the waiver wire.

Jon Gray (SP), Texas Rangers

I’m not going to overcomplicate this one. Gray is the SP1 for a Texas Rangers team that should be winning more games this year. He’s now pitching in a park that is far more favorable for pitchers at Globe Life Field, and he seems to have added a new slider. That slider has been responsible for all four of his strikeouts this spring. Could we finally see Gray live up to his potential in Arlington? It’s worth finding out with a 20th-round pick.

