Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Did the Atlanta Falcons Make a Mistake Drafting Desmond Ridder?
Did the Atlanta Falcons Make a Mistake Drafting Desmond Ridder?

Fantasy Impact: DeAndre Hopkins Suspended Six Games

Newly acquired Marquise Brown suddenly becomes more valuable, while Kyler Murray takes a hit.

The NFL news just keeps on coming, and this time it’s not so great for either the Arizona Cardinals or fantasy football managers. DeAndre Hopkins, the All-Pro and fantasy superstar wide receiver, has been suspended six games for a violation of the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news is a gut punch to an offense that seemingly improved itself with the addition of Marquise Brown. (Maybe the Cardinals knew the Hopkins news was coming?) The suspension means Hopkins will miss about a third of the fantasy season, which pushes him from a borderline No. 1 fantasy receiver to more of a No. 3 option in redrafts. It also means that selecting Hopkins will require having to draft more depth at the position in an attempt to ease his absence. That might not be worth the trouble for some.

deandre-hopkins-cardinals

In the meantime, Brown will see a nice uptick in value as the projected No. 1 wideout in Hopkins’s absence. He’ll go from being drafted as a No. 3 or 4 fantasy receiver to more of a No. 2 or 3 option. Of course, that status will only be in place until Hopkins’s return. The news also gives A.J. Green and Rondale Moore some added value in fantasy drafts, but Green will remain more of a No. 5 wideout while Moore moves into No. 3 or 4 territory.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Zach Ertz, who was a top-five tight end in 11 games with the Cardinals due in part to Hopkins’s absence from the lineup, also sees a bump in stock. He became one of the top targets in the offense for Kyler Murray, whose value will take an obvious, if temporary hit. He remains a No. 1 fantasy quarterback while Hopkins is out, but a less attractive one.

In four games without Hopkins in 2021, Murray failed to throw for multiple touchdowns three times and was held to fewer than 275 passing yards in all four contests.

More fantasy & NFL content:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

Fantasy/Betting
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins jogs on the field during a game.
NFL

Report: DeAndre Hopkins Suspended for Six Games

The five-time Pro Bowler stands to miss over one-third of the 2022 season if his suspension is upheld.

By Zach Koons
AJBrown
Play
Fantasy

A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown Trades Have Major Impact on Fantasy Football

The Eagles and Cardinals may have stolen the spotlight during the NFL Draft after trading for the Titans and Ravens wide receivers.

By Michael Fabiano
Zandon, with Flavien Prat up, wins the Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Keeneland race course.
Play
Betting

Kentucky Derby 148: Post Positions and Opening Odds

By Frankie Taddeo
draymond green (1)
Betting

NBA Makes Decision on Draymond Green’s Flagrant 2 Foul vs. Grizzlies

Green was ejected during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

By Nick Selbe
Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor catches a ball.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Royals OF Michael A. Taylor Robs Home Run vs. Cardinals

He might’ve just made the catch of the year.

By Zach Koons
Drew McIntyre makes his entrance on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

McIntyre Prepares for Reigns With an Even Bigger Match Looming

Could a showdown with Tyson Fury be on the horizon at WWE’s show in Wales in September?

By Justin Barrasso
Celtics guard Marcus Smart tries to dribble past Bucks center Brook Lopez.
NBA

Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 2 vs. Bucks

The 2021–22 Defensive Player of the Year took a few hits to his right quad in Sunday’s loss.

By Zach Koons
Brian Flores coaching the Dolphins.
NFL

Flores’s Lawyer Doesn’t Want Lawsuit Resolved in Arbitration

The former Dolphins coach has filed a lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices in the NFL.

By Associated Press