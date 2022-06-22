Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Daniel Jones Talks Upcoming NFL Season
Daniel Jones Talks Upcoming NFL Season

Aaron Jones 2022 Fantasy Projections: Intriguing Value

The Packers’ all-purpose threat could get more targets in 2022.

The Packers had Aaron Jones on the field for 620 plays (57.6%) over his 15 games, compared to 410 snaps by A.J. Dillon. He finished with a career-high in catches (52) with 391 receiving yards and six touchdowns. On the downside, Jones averaged only 11.4 rushing attempts, leading to a step back in rushing yards (799) and rushing touchdowns (4).

After a short game in Week 1 (22 combined yards with two catches), he played well over the following five weeks (529 combined yards with six touchdowns and 19 catches on 97 touches). However, his play and opportunity (119 touches) regressed over his final nine games (639 combined yards with four touchdowns and 31 catches) while missing two matchups with a knee issue.

Fantasy outlook: Jones remains an explosive player with the ball in his hands, but he appears to have a diminished role. In the early draft season in the NFFC, Jones ranks 12th at running back with an ADP of 24. At a minimum, he should gain 1,300 combined yards with double-digit touchdowns and 50 catches. Jones is an intriguing player, and his role in the passing game could spike with Davante Adams no longer on the roster. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP winner. Syndication Usa Today
Play
Fantasy

Aaron Rodgers 2022 Fantasy Projections: Production Will Be Down

There’s no doubt Rodgers is an all-time great, but replacing Davante Adams is a tall task.

By Shawn Childs
Oct 24, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is all smiles as he celebrates a victory against the Washington Football Team during their football game Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Allen Lazard 2022 Fantasy Projections: Plenty to Prove

The veteran wideout will get first crack at filling Packers’ WR void, but other options might be better.

By Shawn Childs
Jabari Smith
NBA

SI:AM | Jabari Smith Should be No. 1

Plus, we can’t take our eyes off Oneil Cruz.

By Josh Rosenblat
Camden’s DJ Wagner throws down a dunk
Play
College

2022 NBA Mock Draft Lottery Picks: All-High-School Edition

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako, DJ Wagner and Xavier Booker lead the way for pro-ready high school prospects.

By Jason Jordan
Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool for Bayern Munich
Soccer

Klopp: Mane Leaves for Bayern as ‘Modern-Day Liverpool Icon’

Mané has completed his transfer to Bayern Munich and signed a three-year deal with the German powerhouse.

By Associated Press
Chris Parson
Play
College Football

Ohio State, LSU Among Programs Working to Flip Elite QB Recruits

From Elite 11 finalists to emerging targets, early verbal commitments are being challenged from coast to coast.

By John Garcia Jr.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

What’s Next for Deshaun Watson After 20 Settlements

Resetting the landscape for the Browns quarterback, including possible punishments, and where things stand from all angles in his civil cases.

By Albert Breer
mark-williams-duke-nba-draft-
NBA

Mark Williams Is Here to Kill Small Ball

The former Duke star dominates the paint. Can he stay on the floor in today’s NBA?

By Michael Pina