The Packers had Aaron Jones on the field for 620 plays (57.6%) over his 15 games, compared to 410 snaps by A.J. Dillon. He finished with a career-high in catches (52) with 391 receiving yards and six touchdowns. On the downside, Jones averaged only 11.4 rushing attempts, leading to a step back in rushing yards (799) and rushing touchdowns (4).

After a short game in Week 1 (22 combined yards with two catches), he played well over the following five weeks (529 combined yards with six touchdowns and 19 catches on 97 touches). However, his play and opportunity (119 touches) regressed over his final nine games (639 combined yards with four touchdowns and 31 catches) while missing two matchups with a knee issue.

Fantasy outlook: Jones remains an explosive player with the ball in his hands, but he appears to have a diminished role. In the early draft season in the NFFC, Jones ranks 12th at running back with an ADP of 24. At a minimum, he should gain 1,300 combined yards with double-digit touchdowns and 50 catches. Jones is an intriguing player, and his role in the passing game could spike with Davante Adams no longer on the roster.