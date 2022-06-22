Over the past three seasons, Packers receiver Allen Lazard almost had the same output (35/477/3, 33/451/3, 40/513/8) over 41 games. Green Bay gave him only four targets per week in 2021.

He played well in four matchups (5/60/1, 6/75/1, 6/72/1, 5/75/2), with all of this success coming over his final five games (21/290/5 over 28 targets). He missed two contests with COVID-19 and a shoulder issue. His catch rate (68.4) over the past three seasons does command more looks.

Fantasy outlook: I don’t view Lazard as a high-volume catch receiver. He needs to prove he can handle WR1 coverage. In the early draft season, Lazard is the first Packers wideout drafted (ADP of 141) in the NFFC in June. I only see 60 catches for 800 yards and some help in scoring with an entire season of games.