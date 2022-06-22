Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Rob Gronkowski Announces His Retirement
Rob Gronkowski Announces His Retirement

Everything You Need to Know About Best Ball, Auction and Salary Cap Fantasy Football Leagues

Looking for a new challenge this season? Here are some alternatives to traditional fantasy leagues.

There are a million and one types of fantasy football league formats and scoring systems. Assuming you already know the three most common league types—redraft, keeper and dynasty—let’s talk about different wrinkles that can add a new twist to the conventional leagues.

Best ball leagues
Rather than managing a team throughout a season and prepping a weekly lineup, the best ball format allows managers to draft a team and be done with it. Every week, lineups are automatically optimized so a team’s best-scoring players are the starters. For example, if a team has two quarterbacks and needs one to start every week, the highest-scoring QB is made the starter for that week.

There are some downsides. With no in-season management, injuries can prove to be even more difficult to overcome. Part of the strategy is to selectively draft more depth at key positions like running back and wide receiver.

Auction drafts
Rather than mirroring the process of the NFL draft where each team gets one pick in every round, auction drafts give each team a set budget, typically $200. Players are nominated and bid on using a short 15- or 30-second timer. Each bid resets the timer to 10 seconds and once the timer ends, that player is awarded to that team at the price of the final bid.

One benefit of auctions is that it’s more or less impossible to end up with two top-10 players in redraft. The auction format allows you to be more targeted with player selections. Drafts often boil down to value as players rise and fall based on their ADP, while auctions give managers more freedom.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

patrick mahomes

Salary cap leagues
As a variation to auctions and before DFS came along, there was a time when you could play in a salary cap league. You’d be given an updated pricing list for each player and it was up to you to construct a new lineup for every weekly matchup. What makes these leagues intriguing is if you can keep a player from week to week if you like their salary. So if, for example, you picked Patrick Mahomes ahead of Week 1 in the 2018 season, you would’ve selected him at a steep discount compared to how rapidly his salary would’ve increased that year (he finished with 5,097 passing yards and 50 TD passes).

Another wrinkle is using a salary cap within an auction dynasty league. For example, let’s say each fantasy manager has an annual budget of $100 million. In the first year, Mahomes could be auctioned off on a three-year contract, priced at $90M. Salaries are backloaded, as they are in the NFL, so from Years 1 to 3, his contract would escalate from $27 to $30 to $33 million. Like the NFL, managers can trade players as long as salaries fit within both teams’ caps. There are minimum salaries. Players on one-year deals below a certain salary threshold can be cut with no cap hit. Cutting players on multi-year deals would also incur a cap hit.

Know any more league types? What makes your league unique? Share your league details with me on Twitter: @mattkdelima

More fantasy football guides:

•  Fantasy Football Beginner's Guide
•  IDP League Strategy 101
•  10 Fantasy Football Mistakes to Avoid
•  Fantasy Football Dictionary

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel stands on the blocks before an event.
Olympics

Caeleb Dressel Withdraws From World Swimming Championships

USA Swimming did not specify why the 15-time world champion withdrew.

By Associated Press
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski lifts his helmet after Tampa Bay beat the Falcons.
Play
NFL

Rob Gronkowski Was the Ultimate Problem for NFL Defenses

Plus, how this year’s Colts compare to last year’s Rams, potential Titans regression, when Jerry Jones will retire and more.

By Albert Breer
American golfer Justin Thomas reacts after making his putt on the fourth green during the first round of the U.S. Open.
Golf

Justin Thomas Clarifies Why He Withdrew From Travelers Championship

This year’s PGA Championship winner reassured fans that he’s not jumping ship for LIV Golf.

By Zach Koons
FILE - Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives to the basket next to Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten tournament March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. Ivey is the headliner among point guard prospects in next week’s NBA draft.
Play
Betting

2022 NBA Draft Betting Advice

Our bettors provide their best bets and analysis for the 2022 NBA draft.

By Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
NBA

Charece Williams Gee Is Inspiring Change on the Court, in the Boardroom and Beyond

The Under Armour executive is driving change as the company celebrates 25 successful years and goes into overdrive for a booming future.

By Bryna Jean-Marie
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano
Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owners and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, unveil their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans.
Play
NFL

Congress Announces Intent to Issue Subpoena for Dan Snyder

The Commanders team owner declined an invitation to testify during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) after Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
Betting

Avalanche-Lightning Game 4 Betting Preview

Bets and analysis for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and Lightning. The Avalanche lead the series, 2-1.

By Frankie Taddeo