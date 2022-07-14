Leap into the deep end of the fantasy football pool and embrace individual defensive players (IDP). While there certainly are strategies to the kicker and team defense positions, they don't hold a candle to the fun complexities that an IDP league implements.

As a quick IDP primer, I believe in a tackle-centric scoring system—in contrast to a big-play scoring system. Generally, this means most of the IDP scoring comes from tackles--both solo (1.5 points) and assist tackles (1 point)--in addition to all the other common defensive stats (sacks, interceptions, passed defensed, etc.). This facilitates more consistent and predictable scoring from the game's best on defense. Big-play scoring systems tend to have larger point swings and fewer points scored. I believe low scoring among the IDP positions devalues the format and keeps offensive positions on a pedestal, so we try to balance it all out with a tackle-centric scoring system.

I also believe in using every IDP position (DT, DE, LB, CB, S) for a total of 10 starters (1 DT, 2 DE, 3 LB, 1 CB, 2 S, 1 flex)—and yes, that's in addition to your offensive starters. There is no "industry standard" roster construction, number of starters or scoring system here, so it's up to you and your league commissioner to strike the right balance! I'm always open to fielding questions about IDP whether it's start/sit, draft, trade or league construction related. Send me a message on Twitter (@mattkdelima).

