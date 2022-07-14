Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fabiano's Fantasy Rookies to Watch in 2022
Fabiano's Fantasy Rookies to Watch in 2022

Fantasy Football 2022 IDP Rankings: Redraft, Dynasty, Rookie (DL, LB, DB)

Incorporate individual defensive players in your league! Positional and rookie rankings for redraft and dynasty leagues.

Leap into the deep end of the fantasy football pool and embrace individual defensive players (IDP). While there certainly are strategies to the kicker and team defense positions, they don't hold a candle to the fun complexities that an IDP league implements.

As a quick IDP primer, I believe in a tackle-centric scoring system—in contrast to a big-play scoring system. Generally, this means most of the IDP scoring comes from tackles--both solo (1.5 points) and assist tackles (1 point)--in addition to all the other common defensive stats (sacks, interceptions, passed defensed, etc.). This facilitates more consistent and predictable scoring from the game's best on defense. Big-play scoring systems tend to have larger point swings and fewer points scored. I believe low scoring among the IDP positions devalues the format and keeps offensive positions on a pedestal, so we try to balance it all out with a tackle-centric scoring system.

I also believe in using every IDP position (DT, DE, LB, CB, S) for a total of 10 starters (1 DT, 2 DE, 3 LB, 1 CB, 2 S, 1 flex)—and yes, that's in addition to your offensive starters. There is no "industry standard" roster construction, number of starters or scoring system here, so it's up to you and your league commissioner to strike the right balance! I'm always open to fielding questions about IDP whether it's start/sit, draft, trade or league construction related. Send me a message on Twitter (@mattkdelima).

2022 IDP rankings

DOWNLOAD: Excel or View as web page

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J.
Play
Betting

Jets Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Jets have won more than five games just one in the past six seasons and their over/under at SI Sportsbook is 5.5 wins for the upcoming season.

By Frankie Taddeo24 seconds ago
Johnny Gaudreau during warmups
Play
NHL

SI:AM | The NHL’s Top Free Agent Target Found an Unexpected Home

Everyone expected Johnny Gaudreau to sign close to home. But in the end, the money won out.

By Dan Gartland2 minutes ago
Oregon tight end Spencer Webb runs onto the field before a game.
College Football

Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb Dies at Age 22

The junior was preparing to enter his fifth year in Eugene.

By Daniel Chavkin22 minutes ago
Washington Commanders Antonio Gibson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings & Stat Projections

We're ready to dominate the 2022 NFL season to keep you on top of your fantasy football leagues.

By Shawn Childs34 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md.
Play
Fantasy

The Replacements: Ravens Relying on In-House Talent After Trading Top Receiver

The Ravens are counting on wide receiver Rashod Bateman to take a big leap in his second year after trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals.

By Kyle Wood46 minutes ago
Oklahoma State Mike Gundy speaks to the media at Big 12 media day.
College Football

Gundy ‘Jokingly’ Asks Why UT, OU Allowed in Big 12 Business Meetings

The Oklahoma State head coach believes the two schools should not be involved in the conference’s business affairs.

By Daniel Chavkin55 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football One-Man Mock: Running Backs Rule

Jonathan Taylor is first of eight first-round RBs; 12 taken in first 24 picks.

By Michael Fabiano56 minutes ago
An illustration of Saint Peter’s players and Shaheen Holloway leaving the school
College Basketball

Life at Saint Peter’s Already Looks Much Different

Shaheen Holloway and the bulk of his old roster have switched schools, but Jersey City won’t soon forget the Peacocks’ magical NCAA run.

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago