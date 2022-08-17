We are inching closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season, and with that, we're seeing an obvious increase in the number of fantasy drafts. That makes it more important than ever to put your players into positional "tiers." Unlike my regular player rankings, which you can also find on Sports Illustrated, tiers group players of similar value together. So, if you miss out on a particular player, you can see others on his tier as an alternative.



Fantasy Tiers: QB | RB | WR | TE

Tier 1 – The Elite

Cooper Kupp, Rams

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals



Kupp is coming off the greatest fantasy season of all time among wideouts, so you have to expect some regression. Still, even a six or seven-point drop per game keeps him in the top five. Jefferson could surpass Kupp as fantasy's top wideout with new head coach (and former Rams offensive coordinator) Kevin O'Connell now calling the shots. Chase, who is coming off one of the best rookie seasons ever among fantasy receivers, should continue to shine in what figures to remain a high-octane Cincinnati pass attack.

Tier 2 – High WR1s

Davante Adams, Packers

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Stefon Diggs, Bills

Deebo Samuel, 49ers



Adams drops a few spots moving from the Packers to Las Vegas, but he’ll remain one of the top receivers in fantasy land. Just don’t expect him to produce on the same level as he did the last few years in Green Bay. Lamb is my favorite breakout candidate in the world of fantasy football, as he’ll now be the unquestioned top receiver in Dallas. Diggs has been a top-7 wideout in two straight seasons and will remain the top option once again for Josh Allen. Samuel could see regression based on his breakout 2021 season, but he’ll remain a valuable asset while playing that “wide back” role in San Francisco.

Eric Hartline/USA Today network

Tier 3 – Mid WR1s

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Keenan Allen, Chargers

Michael Pittman, Jr., Colts

Mike Evans, Buccaneers



Hill will see a decrease in value in Miami, but I still have him begrudgingly ranked in the top 10 among wideouts. That might change, so keep checking back. Allen is a reliable and consistent point producer who should continue to thrive with Justin Herbert under center. Pittman, who finished 17th in fantasy points among wideouts last season, is one of my favorite breakout candidates. He should post career bests with Matt Ryan at the helm. Evans could push for mid-WR1 totals depending on whether or not Chris Godwin is forced to miss time or is limited to the start of the season after a knee reconstruction.

Tier 4 –High WR2s

A.J. Brown, Eagles

D.J. Moore, Panthers

Tee Higgins, Bengals

Terry McLaurin, Commanders

Diontae Johnson, Steelers



Brown figures to lead the Eagles receivers in targets, but how much more balanced will the offense be compared to last season? If the team remains run-heavy, Brown's stats will suffer. However, you'd expect coach Nick Sirianni to switch to a more pass-friendly offense. Moore likely won't reach WR1 status, but he's consistently been in the WR2 conversation and should benefit with Baker Mayfield under center. Higgins put up nearly 16 fantasy points per game last season, even as the No. 2 option behind Chase while in Cincinnati. McLaurin will no doubt benefit from Carson Wentz being Washington's new field general. Johnson has experienced a decline in value without Ben Roethlisberger.

Tier 5 – Mid WR2s

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins

Brandin Cooks, Texans

Courtland Sutton, Broncos

Allen Robinson, Rams

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

Mike Williams, Chargers



Waddle might have been in the WR1 conversation had the Dolphins not added Hill, but he's still a WR2 option. Cooks has long been one of the more underrated receivers in fantasy football, and he'll remain the top option in Houston. Sutton and Robinson are bounce-back candidates in the stat sheets, while Godwin's stock has taken a slight hit coming off ACL surgery. He avoided the PUP list in training camp, which is certainly good news. Williams is coming off a career season and remains a strong No. 2 option.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Tier 6 – Low WR2s

D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks

Marquise Brown, Cardinals

Darnell Mooney, Bears

Michael Thomas, Saints

Metcalf was once considered a WR1 in fantasy football, but the loss of Russell Wilson and a questionable quarterback situation make him a low WR2 at best. Brown could be a star in Arizona until DeAndre Hopkins returns from a six-game ban. Mooney will now be the true top wideout in Chicago with Robinson in Los Angeles, and Thomas is back from missing most of the last two years due to an injured ankle. He'll be picked as a low-end WR2 in larger leagues, but I'd prefer him as a No. 3 to alleviate some risk.

Tier 7 – High WR3s

Rashod Bateman, Ravens

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

Gabriel Davis, Bills



Bateman should benefit from the absence of Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals and left behind a near 25% target share. He has WR2 upside in Baltimore. Jeudy, much like Sutton, will be a more valuable cog in the fantasy machine with Wilson under center. St. Brown was a league winner in the second half of last season, but the Lions have more mouths to feed heading into 2022. He'll be a WR3 in most drafts. Davis, who will be a popular sleeper in drafts, projects to start opposite Diggs in the Bills' explosive offense.

Tier 8 – Mid WR3s

Adam Thielen, Vikings

Amari Cooper, Browns

Elijah Moore, Jets

Drake London, Falcons

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders



Thielen could be a bargain in drafts, as the Vikings will be a pass-heave offense, and he's always been a popular red-zone option for Kirk Cousins. Cooper's value is based on the status of Deshaun Watson, who is facing a potential season-long ban from the NFL. I'm expecting Moore of Elijah in New York, as he could become the best fantasy wideout in the Big Apple. London should fall into 100-plus targets for the wide receiver-starved Falcons, while Renfrow should still have some value in Las Vegas even with Adams in the offense. Remember, new coach Josh McDaniels loves to use slot men.

Tier 9 – Low WR3s

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs

Robert Woods, Rams

Allen Lazard, Packers

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals*

DeVonta Smith, Eagles

Christian Kirk, Jaguars

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers



Lockett’s value has taken a huge hit due to the quarterback situation in Seattle. In fact, I’ve seen him drafted as a No. 4 wideout in 12-team leagues. Smith-Schuster won’t be the replacement for Hill, but he should see more targets than any other Chiefs receiver. Woods projects as the top option in Tennessee, and Lazard has sleeper appeal with a chance to be the new No, 1 wideout for Rodgers. Hopkins will be a WR1 for the Cards and fantasy fans, but he’s out for the first six weeks. Smith loses much of his luster with Brown now in Philadelphia, while Kirk moves up a bit as the new top option for the Jags. Aiyuk is getting rave reviews in 49ers camp and could be moving up the rank lists soon.

Tier 10 – High WR4s

Kadarius Toney, Giants

Chris Olave, Saints

Chase Claypool, Steelers

Tyler Boyd, Bengals

Skyy Moore, Chiefs

Jarvis Landry, Saints

Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys

Treylon Burks, Titans



This tier includes many players who have a chance to outperform their draft position, including Toney, Olave, Claypool, Moore and Tolbert. The latter two could push for prominent roles in their respective offenses in their rookie seasons. With Michael Gallup returning from an injured knee and James Washington hurting, Tolbert looks like a Week 1 starter. Burks, who has received mixed reviews in camp, could be worth a late pick to stash away until his role in the Titans offense becomes clear, at least for 2022.

Tier 11 – Mid WR4s

Garrett Wilson, Jets

Kenny Golladay, Giants

Rondale Moore, Cardinals

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots

George Pickens, Steelers

Russell Gage, Buccaneers

Marvin Jones, Jr., Jaguars

Kendrick Bourne, Patriots

Michael Gallup, Cowboys

Mecole Hardman, Chiefs



The wide receiver position is deep, so there are some decent deep sleepers even this late in drafts. The Chiefs and fantasy fans are hopeful that one of MVS or Hardman can exceed expectations, and Moore could see a bigger role for the Cardinals with Hopkins out for the first six weeks. Gallup could become a viable No. 2 wideout once he’s back.



Tier 12 – Late Fliers

Isaiah McKenzie, Bills

Christian Watson, Packers

DeVante Parker, Patriots

Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants

Nico Collins, Texans

Jahan Dotson, Commanders

Robbie Anderson, Panthers

K.J. Osborn, Vikings



This tier fields some good talent that could pop at times this season but might also lack the consistent production needed to be a regular fantasy starter. McKenzie, Collins and Dotson are among my favorite targets in this group, and Watson could make noise too.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!