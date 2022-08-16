We are inching closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season, and with that we’re seeing an obvious increase in the number of fantasy drafts. That makes it more important than ever to put your players into positional “tiers.” Unlike my regular player rankings, which you can also find on Sports Illustrated, tiers group players of similar value together. So, if you miss out on a particular player you can see others on his tier as an alternative.

We’ve already looked at the quarterbacks, so let’s check out the running backs next.

Tier 1 – The Elite

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

Taylor is the consensus No. 1 running back (and player) in fantasy football after posting a breakout campaign in 2021. His 1,811 rushing yards led the entire league, and his 20 total touchdowns was good enough to tie Austin Ekeler for first among all players. At the age of 23 (this season), Taylor should remain a fantasy star. McCaffrey has missed all but 10 games the last two year due to injuries, but he averaged around 30 fantasy points per game in 2018 and was over that total in four games last season. If you’re a gambler, CMC is your man.

Tier 2 – High RB1s

Derrick Henry, Titans

Austin Ekeler, Chargers

Najee Harris, Steelers

Henry was on pace to rush for over 1,990 yards last season before going down with an injured foot. Workload might be an issue for the freight train in shoulder pads, but he’s still a high-end runner in all fantasy leagues. Ekeler will likely see touchdown regression, but he’s a dual-threat back with a high points-per-touch average who plays in an explosive Chargers offense. Harris is a true workhorse who should continue to deliver the mail for coach Mike Tomlin in his second season. He’ll be a top-five pick in most 2022 drafts.

Tier 3 – Mid RB1s

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Joe Mixon, Bengals

D’Andre Swift, Lions

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers

All four of these running backs could finish the season in Tier 2, but for now they’re all being selected as mid-RB1s in most drafts. Cook has been an elite fantasy back and he could see more chances as a pass catcher under new coach Kevin O’Connell. Swift has big upside due to his receiving chops, but he needs to avoid nagging injuries to meet expectations. Fournette averaged a career-high 18.3 fantasy points per game a season ago, and he’ll remain the top back in a Buccaneers offense that will score lots of points.

Tier 4 – Low RB1s

Aaron Jones, Packers

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Alvin Kamara, Saints

Nick Chubb, Browns

Any one of this quartet could push into Tier 3, but each comes with risk, too. Jones is going to lose carries to A.J. Dillon, but he should see more work as a pass catcher in a new-look Packers offense that no longer has Davante Adams. Barkley has high RB1 potential, but he’s failed to meet expectations the past few years. The hope is that new head coach Brian Daboll will be able to resurrect the Barkley we knew when he was a rookie. Kamara, who has looked great in camp, should be a top-10 fantasy runner as long as he isn’t faced with an in-season suspension for an off-field issue. Chubb should remain the pounder in the Browns offense, but he’ll lose touches to Kareem Hunt. We’re also not sure who will be the team’s No. 1 quarterback in Week 1 and beyond.

Tier 5 – High RB2s

Javonte Williams, Broncos

James Conner, Cardinals

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

Williams has top-five upside, but can he reach it with Melvin Gordon in the mix? That’s the $100,000 question in Denver’s backfield. The RB5 last season, Conner will likely experience touchdown regression even though his role in Arizona projects to increase a bit without Chase Edmonds. That’s the reason he’s not among my RB1s heading into drafts. Elliott is ranked at his lowest point since he entered the NFL, but that could make him a bargain in drafts. He was a top-5 runner last season before suffering a knee injury that had him running in quicksand in the second half. Even with Tony Pollard in the mix, I can still see Zeke having a productive 2022 campaign in the stat sheets.

Tier 6 – Mid RB2s

David Montgomery, Bears

Cam Akers, Rams

Travis Etienne, Jaguars

Breece Hall, Jets

Antonio Gibson, Commanders

Fantasy managers who prefer drafting wideouts in two of the first three rounds might be able to land one of these talented backs in the fourth round. Montgomery will lead a run-based attack in Chicago, though Khalil Herbert could earn more touches. Akers figures to lead the Rams backfield, but coach Sean McVay said he has “two starting running backs” with Darrell Henderson Jr. also in the mix. Etienne is a popular breakout candidate in fantasy land, but will James Robinson’s return slow his rocket ship to stardom? Hall and Gibson both project to lead their respective teams in touches, but RBBCs are possible.

Tier 7 – Low RB2s

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

A.J. Dillon, Packers

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

J.K. Dobbins, Ravens

Cordarrelle Patterson

Mitchell came out of nowhere to lead the Niners backs in fantasy points last season, but he missed six games due to injuries and the team has newfound backfield depth. He’s a risk-reward RB2 option. Dillon led the Packers in carries and rushing yards last year, but Jones will continue to stunt his ceiling. He’ll probably be picked more of a high flex. Jacobs was the RB12 a season ago, but the return of Kenyan Drake and selection of rookie Zamir White has caused his stock to decline. He’s being drafted as a low RB2 or flex in most leagues. Dobbins has been removed from the Ravens PUP list and expects to be good for Week 1. Barring setbacks, he could be moving up in these tiers. Fantasy managers found a real gem in Patterson last season, but I fear regression at age 31.

Tier 8 – High RB3s/Flex

Chase Edmonds, Dolphins

Kareem Hunt, Browns

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Tony Pollard, Cowboys

All of these backs will likely be in committees in 2022, making it tough to trust them as more than flex options. Edmonds should lead the Dolphins backfield in touches, but not by a wide margin with Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel in the mix. Edwards-Helaire will share the workload with Ronald Jones in Kansas City, and upstart rookie Isiah Pacheco is making waves in training camp. Hunt will continue to see work in Cleveland behind Chubb, while Sanders looks to hold off Kenneth Gainwell in the Eagles rotation. Penny, who popped at the end of last season, is the favorite to start in Seattle, but can he avoid injuries? Pollard won’t be the backfield leader in Dallas, but he’ll see touches.

Tier 9 – Mid to Low RB3s/Flex

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks

Damien Harris, Patriots

Devin Singletary, Bills

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots

Melvin Gordon, Broncos

J.D. McKissic, Commanders

Walker could take the starting job from Penny in Seattle at some point, making him a potential sleeper. Harris and Stevenson could be splitting work for New England this season, making both of them tough to trust as regular fantasy options. They’ll be drafted closely in most leagues. Gordon is likely to fall out of the top-24 running backs this season, but he can still be a valuable asset as a fantasy reserve and matchup-based starter. McKissic is only worth a pick in this tier in PPR fantasy formats.

Tier 10 – High RB4s

James Cook, Bills

James Robinson, Jaguars

Dameon Pierce, Texans

Ronald Jones, Chiefs

Nyheim Hines, Colts

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

Michael Carter, Jets

This group of backs could all perform at a much higher level than their draft position but they could also fall into secondary roles on their respective teams. Cook, Hines and Carter will no doubt be used as a pass catcher while Pierce, Jones and Allgeier could all move to the top of their squad’s depth charts at some point in camp or the regular season. Robinson, who is coming back from a torn Achilles, might even open the year ahead of Etienne if he looks good enough in camp and the preseason. Stay tuned.

Tier 11 – High Handcuffs

Alexander Mattison, Vikings

Jamaal Williams, Lions

Darrell Henderson, Rams

Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles

Raheem Mostert, Dolphins

D’Onta Foreman, Panthers

Isaiah Spiller, Chargers

If you’re like me, you look to handcuff your top runners in drafts. Mattison, Williams and Henderson are among the top options, and the latter two could have standalone flex value at times regardless. Gainwell could even push Sanders for touches, and Mostert would see more work if Edmonds were to go down. I’m projecting Foreman as the top handcuff for CMC, but Chuba Hubbard is also in the mix. Spiller will be the Ekeler hook.

Tier 12 – Low Handcuffs

Marlon Mack, Texans

Gus Edwards, Ravens

Khalil Herbert, Bears

Mark Ingram, Saints

Rachaad White, Buccaneers

Kenyan Drake, Raiders

Darrel Williams, Cardinals

Rex Burkhead, Texans

Samaje Perine, Bengals

Boston Scott, Eagles

Fantasy managers looking for some late-round backs should consider the likes of Mack, Edwards, Herbert, White, Drake, Williams and Perine, who could all see bigger roles if injuries occur to the backs ahead of them. Mack could start in Week 1 for the Texans, and Burkhead figures to be their third-down back in what looks like a committee.

