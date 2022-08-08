Running Backs Rule Round 1 in This 10-Team Mock Draft

NFL fantasy draft season is in full swing, as managers are getting ready for upcoming drafts in an effort to achieve the ultimate goal: a 2022 fantasy league championship.

In the countless best-ball and mock drafts I’ve done, one thing is becoming abundantly clear: The running back position is going to be even more prominent than ever in the first and second rounds. What’s more, waiting on the position will no doubt end in a lot of headaches and confusion, as more and more backfield committees emerge. On the flip side, the depth at wide receiver continues to grow as teams lean heavily on the pass attack. We’ve also seen an influx of young talent at the position in recent NFL drafts.

Now, let’s get to the real nuts and bolts of my latest one-man, 12-round mock draft.

This draft includes 10 teams and is based on a typical PPR scoring system. Each team used different “strategies” with their first three overall choices so you can see how the rosters were built, including a team that went “Zero RB” and one that went “Zero WR.”

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Team 1 (RB, RB, TE)

1.1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

2.10. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

3.1. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

4.10. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

5.1. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

6.10. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons

7.1. Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

8.10. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

9.1. Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

10.10. Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles

11.1. Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars

12.10. Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

Notes: Taylor will be the No. 1 overall pick in most drafts, so the manager with the top choice will build around him. Kamara might avoid a suspension this season for off-field issues, so he’s moved back into the top 30. This team passed on a true No. 1 fantasy wideout to land Andrews, but Godwin might fill that role once he’s 100% back from an injured knee. He avoided the PUP list in training camp, which is obviously a positive. Despite waiting until the eighth round to grab a quarterback, this team still landed Hurts and a sleeper/breakout candidate in Lance. Overall, this squad has good running back and wide receiver depth, two good (and maybe great) quarterbacks and a star tight end.

Team 2 (RB, WR, QB)

1.2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

2.9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

3.2. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

4.9. Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

5.2. David Montgomery, RB, Bears

6.9. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

7.2. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

8.9. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

9.2. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

10.9. Allen Lazard, WR, Packers

11.2. Noah Fant, TE, Seahawks

12.9. D’Onta Foreman, RB, Panthers

Notes: This team likes to take risks, and it started at the top with McCaffrey. He’s seen just 10 games of action over the last two seasons, but his fantasy potential is too huge to pass on for this squad. The team also wanted an elite quarterback, which it landed in Allen. Being that this is a 10-team league, it didn’t hurt as much to pass on a higher-end No. 2 runner. Montgomery could fit that description, but he isn’t on the same level as a Nick Chubb or Saquon Barkley. If Dobbins can return to form from a knee injury, this backfield could be a solid one. Regardless, this squad still ended up with good depth at running back and wide receiver, but it did decide to wait on a tight end. The team did land Fant in the 11th round, which isn’t bad considering the long wait to fill the position.

Team 3 (RB, RB, RB – “Zero WR”)

1.3. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

2.8. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

3.3. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

4.8. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

5.3. Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

6.8. Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears

7.3. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

8.8. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

9.3. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs

10.8. James Cook, RB, Bills

11.3. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

12.8. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

Notes: This team hates the thought of going Zero-RB, so it instead turned the tables and went heavy running backs and didn’t draft a receiver until Round 6. That led to a stacked backfield of Henry, Jones and Chubb. Mahomes and Waller are also at the top of their respective positions, which makes this team all the more dangerous. Waiting on wideouts still resulted in some good players, including Mooney, Thomas, Thielen and Smith-Schuster. If Mooney pops and Thomas returns to his pre-injury form, this team could end up looking like gold. The flip side of this sort of strategy, of course, would result in a very mediocre receiving corps that could be a headache all season long.

Team 4 (RB, RB, WR – “Homer team”)

1.4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers

2.7. Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers

3.4. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

4.7. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

5.4. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

6.7. Marquise Brown, WR, Cardinals

7.4. Chase Edmonds, RB, Dolphins

8.7. Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

9.4. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

10.7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

11.4. Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants

12.7. Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

Notes: We all have this fantasy manager in our league, right? He or she loves an NFL team(s) and picks from their heart. In this particular case, the team likes the Chargers. In fact, it took three Bolts in the first four rounds. I’m not opposed to this philosophy as long as the offense of your favorite team is productive. I mean, who would complain about a team with Herbert, Ekeler and Allen? This squad could have a bananas good group of wideouts once Hopkins returns from suspension, and Brown should pick up the slack in his absence. Toney is a nice late selection, and White will serve as a handcuff for Fournette. Edmonds and Pollard should also be in the flex conversation this season.

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

Team 5 (WR, TE, WR – “Modified Zero-RB”)

1.5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

2.6. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

3.5. Michael Pittman, Jr., WR, Colts

4.6. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

5.5. Cam Akers, RB, Rams

6.6. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

7.5. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

8.6. Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

9.5. Drake London, WR, Falcons

10.6. J.D. McKissic, RB, Commanders

11.5. Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

12.6. Ronald Jones, RB, Chiefs

Notes: This squad didn’t go with the traditional “Zero-RB” approach in the draft, which requires no runners selected in the first five rounds, but it took just one (Akers) in that span. That created a team with crazy good receiving options, including Kupp, Pittman Jr. and Brown, not to mention the top tight end in fantasy football, Kelce. This manager just has to hope that Akers can meet expectations, and one of Jacobs or Hunt can be a No. 2 back on a regular basis based on the matchups. If any of those players get hurt, it’ll be trouble. If you’re willing to gamble, this is how a modified Zero-RB roster looks.

Team 6 (RB, WR, RB)

1.6. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

2.5. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

3.6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

4.5. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

5.6. Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

6.5. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

7.6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

8.5. Elijah Moore, WR, Jets

9.6. Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

10.5. Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals

11.6. James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

12.5. Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

Notes: This team is pretty well balanced, alternating running backs and wideouts in the first five rounds. It’s closer to a team that I would build based on what I typically do in drafts, though I’d probably have taken another wideout instead of Jackson in Round 6. The squad does have some risk, primarily in Barkley, but it also has a potentially strong corps of wideouts (I love Moore in the eighth round). Grabbing Etienne as a No. 3 runner won’t happen in most 12-team leagues, but you can make that happen in a 10-teamer. If he pops and Barkley avoids injuries, this backfield could be uber productive.

Team 7 (WR, WR, WR - “Zero RB”)

1.7. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2.4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

3.7. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

4.4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

5.7. Allen Robinson, WR, Rams

6.4. A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers

7.7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

8.4. Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

9.7. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

10.4. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

11.7. Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

12.4. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

Notes: This roster build is based on the true definition of a “Zero-RB” approach, which avoids the position in the first five rounds. That resulted in a bananas group of wideouts that includes Jefferson, Diggs, Evans and Robinson. Oh, and Pitts is a top-five tight end at worst. The problem, of course, is with the running backs. Dillon, CEH and Sanders are all in committees, and the same goes for Stevenson. I do like Dillon and Stevenson to outplay their draft position, and Pierce could be a great get if he earns the starting role in Houston. This team really needs at least two of its runners to exceed expectations, and it could end up being terrific in a best-case scenario. The alternate scenario is one that could require trading some wideout depth to add a productive and reliable runner.

Team 8 (WR, WR, RB)

1.8. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

2.3. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

3.8. James Conner, RB, Cardinals

4.3. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

5.8. Breece Hall, RB, Jets

6.3. Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers

7.8. Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

8.3. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

9.8. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders

10.3. Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

11.8. Jarvis Landry, WR, Saints

12.3. Michael Carter, RB, Jets

Notes: This team went with three wideouts in the first four picks, resulting in a solid trio of Chase, Lamb and McLaurin. That did leave the backfield with some questions, but also upside. If Conner can be a low-end RB1 and one or both of Hall and Mitchell can meet or exceed expectations, this will be a team to be reckoned with all season. Schultz is a solid No. 1 tight end, and grabbing Burrow to pair with Chase was a nice move. The depth isn’t bad either, with Renfroe, Gordon, Landry and Carter coming off the bench.

Team 9 (RB, RB, RB)

1.9. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

2.2. D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions

3.9. Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

4.2. D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

5.9. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

6.2. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

7.9. Gabe Davis, WR, Bills

8.2. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions

9.9. Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

10.2. Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings

11.9. Jalen Tolbert, WR, Cowboys

12.2. Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions

Notes: Running back truthers like myself will love this build, as the team started with a powerful trio of Cook, Swift and Williams. Despite ignoring receivers with the first three picks, this squad still landed Moore, Metcalf, Williams and sleeper/breakout candidate in Davis. This squad might not have a true No. 1 fantasy receiver, but it does have four potential No. 2s. In addition, the team grabbed a potential top-5 tight end in Hockenson and still landed Brady despite waiting until the ninth round to take a quarterback. As this build shows, going after a trio of running backs at the top in a 10-team league can work.

Team 10 (RB, WR, WR)

1.10. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

2.1. Davante Adams, WR, Raiders

3.10. Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

4.1. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

5.10. George Kittle, TE, 49ers

6.1. Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders

7.10. Amari Cooper, WR, Browns

8.1. Ken Walker, RB, Seahawks

9.10. Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos

10.1. Robert Woods, WR, Titans

11.10. Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

12.1. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

Notes: The 10th team in this draft went with a balanced build, taking three runners, two wide receivers and a tight end in the first six picks. Landing Elliott in the fourth round and Gibson as a flex are potential steals, and this backfield could be even stronger if Walker pops. The wideouts should be solid as well, even if Adams sees some level of regression compared to his Green Bay days. This team also waited on a quarterback and still landed Wilson in the ninth round. Allgeier is a nice late-round draft sleeper.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!