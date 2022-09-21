Fantasy Football Week 3 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
The loss of Michael Pittman Jr. led to the Colts' offense crashing and burning in Jacksonville. Jonathan Taylor came in at ninth in the early ranking, but he could quickly move to the number one spot later in the week if Pittman does play. A second touchdown or a long play is needed for him to regain the bounce in his step. The Chiefs' defense played well vs. the run over the first two games, but defending Taylor is a taller task. Dalvin Cook should find his stride at home. I left Alvin Kamara off the early rankings as I sense he'll miss another week. The Patriots' running game should improve at home, and I'm holding my faith in Travis Etienne. A possible chaser game should tilt more balls in his direction against the Chargers.
DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE
WEEK 2 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS
Updated: September 21, 2022
WEEK 2 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
