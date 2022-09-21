Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Defenses

1. Browns D/ST vs. Steelers (TNF)

2. Chargers D/ST vs. Jaguars

3. Bengals D/ST at Jets

4. Chiefs D/ST at Colts

5. Bills D/ST at Dolphins

6. Eagles D/ST at Commanders

7. Saints D/ST at Panthers

8. Rams D/ST at Cardinals

9. Cowboys D/ST at Giants (MNF)

10. Buccaneers D/ST vs. Packers

Week 3 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Chiefs D/ST at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs defense recorded 10 fantasy points against the Chargers, and a matchup against the struggling Colts make this a nice streaming option. Their offense is tied for the most giveaways (6) and has allowed seven sacks of Matt Ryan and 15 big plays in their first two contests.

Start ‘Em

Cowboys D/ST at Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The loss of Dak Prescott has hurt the Cowboys offense, but their defense is still one of the top units in the NFL and fantasy football. The Giants offense doesn’t have a top-flight talent aside from Saquon Barkley, and Daniel Jones has been known to turn the football over.

More Starts

Chargers D/ST vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Bengals D/ST at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Falcons D/ST at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Falcons D/ST at Seahawks ($2,700)

Panthers D/ST vs. Saints ($2,600)

Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Patriots D/ST vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): New England’s defense is coming off an eight-point performance last week, but I’m sitting this regressing unit against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Defenses have recorded just one giveaway, two sacks and they have scored the third-fewest fantasy points against Baltimore.

Sit ‘Em

Broncos D/ST vs. 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Broncos defense produced seven fantasy points last week, but I’d beware this unit against Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers. Defenses have produced just three sacks and forced two giveaways (two sacks and both giveaways were in a rainstorm in Week 1) against the Niners.

More Sits

Dolphins D/ST vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Colts D/ST vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cardinals D/ST vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Vikings D/ST vs. Lions ($3,200)

Titans D/ST vs. Raiders ($2,800)

Fabs Top 10 Kickers

1. Tyler Bass at Dolphins

2. Matt Gay at Cardinals

3. Justin Tucker at Patriots

4. Greg Joseph vs. Lions

5. Jake Elliott at Vikings

6. Evan McPherson at Jets

7. Daniel Carlson at Titans

8. Dustin Hopkins vs. Jaguars

9. Cade York vs. Steelers (TNF)

10. Matt Ammendola at Colts

Week 3 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Matt Gay at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Gay ranks tied for a modest 19th in fantasy points among kickers after two weeks, but this is a good week to start him. SI Sportsbook has the O/U of this game at 50, and the Cardinals have allowed an average of 11.5 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers so far this season.

More Starts

Evan McPherson at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jake Elliott at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Dustin Hopkins vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Brandon McManus vs. 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): McManus ranks second in fantasy points among kickers after two weeks, but I’d beware this week’s game against the 49ers. Dating back to last season, their defense has allowed seven or fewer fantasy points to opposing kickers in six of their last eight contests.

More Sits

Jason Sanders vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mason Crosby at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Nick Folk vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

