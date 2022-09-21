Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Jaguars

2. Mark Andrews at Patriots

3. Darren Waller at Titans

4. George Kittle at Broncos

5. Zach Ertz vs. Rams

6. Dallas Goedert at Commanders

7. Pat Freiermuth at Browns (TNF)

8. Kyle Pitts at Seahawks

9. T.J. Hockenson at Vikings

10. Tyler Higbee at Cardinals

Week 3 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Tyler Higbee at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Higbee has been an absolute targets machine, leading all tight ends with 20 after two weeks. I’d continue to roll with him this week, as the Rams face a Cardinals defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to the position. While those opponents were Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, I’d still start Higbee at what has become a terribly thin fantasy position.

Start ‘Em

Pat Freiermuth at Browns (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Freiermuth ranks in the top six in fantasy points among tight ends after two weeks, and he’s proven to have a solid floor dating back to the middle of his rookie season. The Browns defense showed it’s not that formidable in a home loss to the Jets, as Tyler Conklin hauled in six catches against them. Freiermuth remains a solid starting option.

Gerald Everett vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Everett has had a great start to the season, posting a combined 27.5 fantasy points in his first two games. While his value depends on the status of Justin Herbert (ribs) and Keenan Allen (hamstring), he could line up as a nice option in a matchup against the Jaguars. Keep tabs on the Chargers injury report this week and start Everett as a low-end No. 1 tight end.

Irv Smith Jr. at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith was one of the hottest names off the waiver wire this week, as he saw a big role in the Vikings pass attack last week. He saw eight targets, ran 30 routes on 34 snaps played and scored a touchdown in a loss to the Eagles. Next up is a positive matchup against a Lions defense that’s surrendered the second-most fantasy points to tight ends since Week 13, 2021.

More Starts

Zach Ertz vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Evan Engram at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Hayden Hurst at Jets ($3,900)

Tyler Conklin vs. Bengals ($3,800)

Irv Smith Jr. at Lions ($3,100)

Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Mike Gesicki vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gesicki rebounded from a Week 1 stink bomb, posting 14.1 points in a win over the Ravens. He saw just four targets in the game, however, and Tua Tagovailoa threw the ball a ton to erase an early deficit. I’d beware the veteran against the Bills, who have allowed zero touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends since Week 13, 2021.

Sit ‘Em

Albert Okwuegbunam vs. 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Okwuegbunam was shut out last week against the Texans on two targets, and an upcoming matchup versus the Niners makes him a fade even at what is a terribly thin position. Their defense has allowed two touchdowns to tight ends in its last eight games dating back to last season, and just two players have scored double digits against them in that time.

Noah Fant vs. Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Fant finds himself in a three-headed tight end rotation of sorts, as both Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson are also seeing snaps. So while this week’s matchup against the Falcons looks good on paper, the fact that Fant has played just 57 snaps and been targeted six times in two games makes it difficult to start him with any kind of confidence. Keep Fant on the bench.

Cole Kmet vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kmet’s total lack of production in his first two games makes it impossible to start him in most fantasy leagues. While he has seen enough playing time to be relevant, Kmet has been targeted just once in his 83 offensive snaps. No matter how much talent he has, that’s not going to get it done. What’s more, 67% of his snaps have resulted in a run play (he’s a blocker).

More Sits

David Njoku vs. Steelers (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Robert Tonyan at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Mike Gesicki vs. Bills ($4,300)

Robert Tonyan at Buccaneers ($3,700)

Noah Fant vs. Falcons ($3,600)

