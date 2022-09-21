The run game sets the tone for the top three quarterbacks in Week 3. Josh Allen looks to be in machine-like mode, while Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson are trending forward with road matchups. The fantasy world broke up with Justin Fields this week, but his matchup points to much better results. The most challenging question at quarterback is the value of Tua Tagovailoa. After a sensational, eye-opening game (469/6), he faces a Bills defense that ranked first in the league against quarterbacks in 2021 (13.86 FPPG) and over the first two games this season (18.15 FPPG). The hot hand play makes sense, but chasing last week's points can lead to mistakes. At the very least, Tagovailoa looks well on his way to a top 10 quarterback season, thanks to his two dynamic wide receivers. Unfortunately, the questions at wideout in Green Bay, Tampa Bay and Denver, plus their matchups, push them well below their draft expectation. The goal for each option in Week 3 would be 250 passing yards and two scores.

September 21, 2022

